Goats are spoiled and loved at Blue Spring Homestead

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Healey Ikerd, who has her own counseling practice in Fayetteville, had planned to just buy two goats for her and her husband, Glen, to enjoy on their property in the county outside Prairie Grove off Blue Mountain Road.

The two turned into four goats and today, they have 12 goats, though three baby goats are ready to be sold.

"I was just wanting two goats, that's all we wanted, but we found someone who was selling a mom and two babies and a mini Nubian," Healey said, noting goats have to come in pairs so they decided to go with the four animals.

They moved into their house on Blue Mountain Road about five years ago, purchased the goats a year later and named their place Blue Spring Homestead in December 2021.

Healey grew up on a farm and knew she always wanted to move back to the country.

"I read a book about different scriptures in the Bible, specifically some scriptures about sheep, and I thought it would be nice to be a shepherdess," Healey said. But because most of their 10 acres is wooded, not pasture land, she knew sheep would not work.

"So goats were the next best thing," she said.

They named their homestead Blue Spring because their land has underground springs and areas stay fairly wet from the springs. Healey said they wanted their goat farm to have a name because people feel safer buying from a legitimate farm or homestead. Scammers are a problem and can take people's money who think they are purchasing animals from an actual place.

Healey said she researched and read a lot about goats for about six months before purchasing her first four.

"That's how I knew what breeds I wanted and the normal cost for raising goats. I still do research because there's always something new," she said.

Their homestead has three male goats, six females and the three babies. She sells the baby goats through goat groups. Glen and Healey have found that goats with blue eyes, females and polled goats (those born without horns) bring the most money.

Goats need plenty of hay and water and the Ikerds' goats get a little bit of grain in the morning.

Healey said goats don't really need the grain but "we like to do that." She readily admits they spoil their goats, have given each a name that fits them in some way and are very attached to them.

The most important issue to watch out for in caring for goats is bloat and that happens when a goat eats too much and one side of the stomach gets bloated. It's possible a goat can die from bloat.

If bloat happens, Healey said they will pat and pat the side of the stomach to help push out gas in the goat's stomach.

One of her goats had bloat so much, she said she thought the goat was going to die.

"I prayed a lot for her," Healey said.

The couple takes care of the goats in other ways, such as giving shots and trimming hooves.

The area for the goats has different sections. The males are kept in one area and moms and babies are separated from the other goats until the babies reach a certain age. Many climbing features are available for the goats for their playtime.

"If you want to get them excited, just move things around. They think it's something new," she said.

Glen, who works as an insurance adjuster, has built a lot of the pens for the goats and stays involved in many other ways.

Along with the goats, the Ikerds have chickens, a rooster and they are growing starter plants and greens in a greenhouse, along with a small garden in the side yard.

The hens are free range only when Healey or Glen is outside with them. One time, a neighbor dog attacked their chickens and killed about half the flock. Since then, they have been much more careful in allowing free rein in the yard.

Healey said they are not a completely self-sustaining homestead but she wants them to have as much as possible to rely on. She has milked her goats and the couple went months without having to buy milk at the store. After about nine months of milking, though, she said she was ready for a break.

"It does make you feel a little more secure that you can take care of yourself if you have to," she said, recalling two winter storms when they couldn't get out and had what they needed without worrying, such as eggs, goat milk and deer meat in the freezer.

However, she quickly adds, "We do like to go to the grocery store."

To keep up with Blue Spring Homestead, follow their Facebook page.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Healey and Glen Ikerd of Prairie Grove give grain to their goats on their small farm called Blue Spring Homestead. They have 12 goats but are planning to sell three baby goats. They also have hens that lay eggs, a greenhouse and a small garden.



Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader When it comes to buying goats, blue-eyed goats bring more money. These two goats, named Ruth in the front and Sarah in the background, are Nigerian Dwarfs at Blue Spring Homestead outside Prairie Grove.



The Ikerd's pet dog, Ruger, is the only animal allowed in the house. The goats, hens and rooster have their own places to abide at Blue Spring Homestead outside Prairie Grove.



Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader The rooster at Blue Spring Homestead rules the roost and also protects chickens from any predators. One time, before the rooster, a neighbor dog attacked and killed about half the flock. The homestead is owned by Glen and Healey Ikerd and is located in the county outside Prairie Grove.

