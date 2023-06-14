Honeybees produce product for Hogeye Honey

HOGEYE -- Hogeye Honey is a "sideliner" or part-time operation for registered nurse Andrew Long but it gives him the chance to be a farmer, a business owner and set his own schedule most of the time.

But there's no sugercoating the work of this part-time bee operation. There are times Long has 16-hour days and other times, he's up 24 hours when he's working through the night with the bee hives.

Long and his wife, Sherri Long, who is the office manager for Hogeye Honey and a substitute teacher for West Fork and Prairie Grove schools, have three daughters, ages 7, 11 and 13. The girls attend West Fork schools. They help out with the bee farm in some ways but are not too keen about being around the buzzing bees, their parents say.

The Longs started their honeybee farm in one spot in 2018 and then two years ago, purchased about 16 acres off state Highway 265, on property that had once been the home of a dairy farm. Their bee farm is near Hogeye community, between Prairie Grove and West Fork.

Their bees are hybrids, a cross between two or more breeds. Most of the breeds are an Italian-Carniloan honeybee hybrid.

"When you cross two breeds, normally they perform better than the pure breed." Long said. "Similar to with cattle, hybrid cattle perform better because you get the best of both breeds."

Long grew up on a cattle farm - his father still is in the business. He wanted to farm but did not want cattle because of the investment capital that is required upfront. Bees need less capital upfront to initially get started so Long decided, after doing his own research beforehand, to become a beekeeper.

The Longs' business, Hogeye Honey, sells honey, starter bee hives - called a nucleus colony - full-size bee hives and all the basic equipment needed to be a beekeeper, such as hive boxes, smokers, tools for beekeeping and bee suits, jackets and gloves.

They have a small store in their house, a website for customers to order products online and also offer their honey in several businesses, including Miss Rosie's in Prairie Grove and Appletown in Lincoln.

Long presently has 200 hives with a goal to split the hives to increase the number of hives to 400 by the end of the year. A full hive has 20,000-40,000 honeybees with a peak up to 60,000 bees or more. In a good year, a hive will produce 60-80 pounds of honey.

"It's a heavily farming endeavor," Long said. "You have good years and bad years. Some years you may not make any honey. Other years you might have double. It depends on the weather. You want it warm but not too hot, some rain but not too wet."

This year was not the greatest for honey production because of cooler nights in April and into May, Long said. Ideally, temperatures in the 60s at night are good. Plants produce nectar at night when the weather is warming up and bees will go out first thing in the morning to gather nectar. Long's bees rely on wildflowers and trees within 3 to 4 miles for their nectar.

Long's plan this day on June 1 was to move about half of his bee hives to other locations. The bees fly and forage over the same area each day. By relocating some of the hives, it reduces the pressure on the flowers and trees and reduces the competition for the bees. Long has agreements with other landowners where he can place bee hives in exchange for honey.

Normally, bees make honey in the spring. Production starts in early May and goes through June. Long extracts the excess honey for his business. He doesn't take all the honey because the bees need it to survive. As an example, he said a honeybee will produce 1 teaspoon of honey during its lifetime. One-half of this is used by the hive and the other half is considered excess.

A bee hive will need 50 pounds or more of honey to survive in the winter. If there is not enough honey, Long said he provides sugar water to the bees in the winter.

In the honeybee world, the queen bee lives 1-3 years and the female worker bees live only 4-6 weeks in the summer, about six months in the winter. The queen is laying 1,000-2,000 eggs a day, while at the same time, 1,000 honeybees will die everyday in a large, healthy beehive.

Long harvests the honey using a big stainless steel tub that is a centrifuge. He places the bee frames in the tub and the honey is slung out of the cells and comes out of the bottom of the centrifuge. It is strained to remove the wax particles and sets for a few days to make sure all the air bubbles are gone and to remove any additional wax particles. The honey then is ready to be poured into glass or plastic bottles. Long sells regular honey and creamed honey, either regular flavor or cinnamon flavor.

Long has been stung many times by his honeybees but a lot of that depends on the weather, he said. A honeybee dies after it stings someone, so it is reluctant to sting unless it is defending the hive or has been made very angry.

It's best to work with them during warm, nice weather. On colder days, the older bees are in the hive, "have nothing to do," and could be defensive, Long said.

Sherri said a honeybee will give a warning sign most times before it stings, such as a bump on the head.

The Longs open up for people to order starter hives in October for the following year. They start working on these starter hives in March and they are ready to be picked up by customers in May. Full hives are ready to be picked up in July.

Hogeye Honey is registered with the state through Homegrown by Heroes, which is an organization that verifies the farmer is a veteran and is an Arkansas farm. Long is a veteran with the U.S. Army.

Photos by Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Andrew Long, a registered nurse, is the owner of Hogeye Honey and his wife serves as "Queen Bee" or the office manager. The bee farm is located on 16 acres between Prairie Grove and West Fork off state Highway 265.



Hogeye Honey has about 200 beehives located on a farm between Prairie Grove and West Fork and also located on property in nearby areas. Boxes are added to the hives as the hives grow and need more space.



Andrew Long, owner of Hogeye Honey, uses a smoker to calm the bees. The stacked boxes are all considered one beehive and a full beehive has 40,000-60,000 honeybees. In a good year, a hive will produce 60-80 pounds of honey.



Andrew Long pulls a frame out of one of his beehives at Hogeye Honey. He started his farm in 2018 and moved to the current location about two years ago. Long and his wife, Sherri, have three daughters.



Andrew Long with Hogeye Honey shows an example of capped cells in this bee frame taken from one of the beehives at the farm. To process the honey, bees fan their wings to dry the nectar that reduces the water content and increases the sugar content. When the honey is "cured," the bees cap the cells so it will not absorb any more water. The capped cells are the lighted cells in the upper section of the bee frame.

