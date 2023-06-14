Lady Cardinals: ‘We have unfinished business!’

FARMINGTON -- Ten, count them, members of Farmington's 4A-1 Conference runner-up softball team were named All-Conference among a flurry of Lady Cardinal postseason honors for the 2023 season.

All-Conference

Six Lady Cardinals were voted to First Team All-Conference. senior pitcher/infielder Kamryn Uher, junior outfielder Reese Shirey, Katie Fleming, Justine Davidson, second baseman Morgan Uher and pitcher Kennedy Griggs.

Fleming had 98 plate appearances, batted .364, tied Amia Carr for fourth on the squad in hits with 28, with 6 doubles and team-high 7 home runs, 35 RBIS tops on the roster, while scoring 32 runs.

Davidson had 94 plate appearances. She posted a .395 batting average and .479 on-base percentage, with 9 doubles, a pair of triples and six home runs, 32 RBIs, 30 runs scored, and drew 14 walks.

Despite missing the start of the season while playing on Farmington's state championship girls basketball team, Morgan Uher batted .398. She was second on the team in hits with 33, second in doubles with 8 with one triple and 3 home runs, 21 RBIs and tied with Reese Shirey for the team lead in runs scored with 34.

Griggs appeared in 17 games, making 46 plate appearances and maximizing her 7 hits with a double, triple and home run. She drove in 13 runs and scored a dozen times.

Four more Farmington girls were named second Team All-Conference, outfielder Carr, Mallory Sills, catcher Skyler Riddle and Isabella Husley.

Carr was one of five Lady Cardinals with more than 90 plate appearances. She batted .333, tying Fleming for fourth on the team in hits with 28. Carr hit 4 doubles, 2 triples and 2 home runs, driving in 25 runs and scoring 19 runs.

Sills batted .309 with 7 doubles, 1 triple and 1 home run with 17 RBIs and 18 runs scored.

Riddle batted .370 with 20 hits, 5 doubles, 1 triple and 13 RBIs.

Husley batted .329, racking up 25 hits with 7 doubles, 2 triples, 4 home runs, 29 RBIs and 27 runs scored.

All-State

Reese Shirey took All-State recognition. In 95 plate appearances, she batted a team-leading .489, tops in hits with 43, including 6 doubles, a team-high 7 triples, 23 RBIs, and tied with Morgan Uher for the team lead with 34 runs scored. She struck out just twice in 95 plate appearances.

Honorable mention All-State recognition went to Kamryn Uher, who in addition to pitching, batted .292 with 14 hits, 8 RBIs and 9 runs scored, joining the softball squad along with Reese Shirey after winning the state championship in girls basketball.

All-Tournament

Kamryn Uher was voted to the All-State Tournament Team. Farmington narrowly missed putting three 4A-1 teams in the semifinals, dropping a quarterfinal game on Saturday, May 13, by a 4-3 score to Bauxite.

Junior Showcase

Junior Showcase selections were Carr and Griggs.

Optimistic Future

Despite losing, 4-3, on a walkoff to Bauxite in the quarterfinals, the Lady Cardinals maintain an optimistic outlook for next season. Carr posted a May 13 tweet, "We came up short today but I'm walking away with a full heart. I'm so proud of my team for an incredible season and am happy to say we did it for each other. Elite 8 is a good place to be and I wouldn't want to be there with any other team. We'll be back."

A week later after the state finals concluded with conference foes Gravette and Pea Ridge playing in the Class 4A State championship game won by Gravette, 5-1, Davidson likewise took to Twitter on May 19, declaring, "We scored 261 runs as a team and finished with a .354 overall batting average. The sky is the limit, and we have unfinished business!"

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Farmington head softball coach Jason Shirey confers with his daughter, Reese Shirey, during a break in the action. Reese Shirey attained All-State and First Team All-Conference status for her junior season. Reese Shirey batted a team-leading .489, with 6 doubles, 7 triples, 23 RBIs, and 34 runs scored. She struck out just twice in 95 plate appearances.

