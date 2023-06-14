Leadership mindset drives success

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Leaders on a football team can't always be defined by position; a squad's heart and soul might show up in the mindset of a 6-feet-2, 225-pound tight end.

College scouts from Arkansas Tech picked up on that after witnessing Matthew Velasco rip the ball out of the hands of two Harrison defensive backs and rumble for the game-winning touchdown on a 68-yard completion from quarterback Camden Patterson on a flea flicker as Prairie Grove defeated the Goblins, 46-40, on Sept. 30, 2022.

Representatives from the Wonder Boys found Velasco on the Tiger sideline in the midst of a raucous postgame victory celebration and invited him to visit the Arkansas Tech campus at Russellville. He did and signed with the Wonder Boys on Jan. 26, as a "preferred walk-on" seizing a chance to continue playing football.

Productive Senior

The Prairie Grove 2023 graduate finished as the Tigers' leading receiver with 24 receptions for 534 yards, an average of 22.3-yards-per-catch for his senior season. He scored five touchdowns and hauled in four 2-point passes.

Velasco saw action as a wingback in the late season and carried the ball three times for 23 yards in a sort of end-around play, similar to how Tom Landry and the Dallas Cowboys utilized tight end Billy Joe Dupree with 31 career rushes for 234 yards, a average of 7.5-yards-per-carry over his 11-year career in the NFL in which Dupree became a three-time Pro Bowl selection.

Velasco was twice All-Conference and was honored as All-State, both as a tight end as well as a defensive end for the 2022 season in which the Tigers surpassed all expectations, going 7-4 overall and striking a 5-2 conference campaign in their first year as a member of the 5A West. They finished second in the regular season standings and qualified for the 5A playoffs.

Velasco draws a deep satisfaction at what the Tigers achieved in their historic inaugural 5A West season, when the Tigers and Shiloh Christian were moved to a higher classification.

"We were ranked to go fifth in the 5A West. We lost to Shiloh Christian, and Farmington was the only other team that beat us in the 5A West. To be in 4A [in 2021] and kicking the butts out of the 5A teams felt good. I don't like Shiloh Christian, but I think it's cool that the two 4A teams ended up on top. A lot of teams thought it was going to be an easy game," Velasco said.

Many an opponent found out otherwise -- the hard way. Prairie Grove defeated Pea Ridge (48-31), preseason league favorite, Harrison (46-40), Clarksville (30-6), Dardanelle (53-26) and Alma (45-30) before losing to Shiloh Christian (22-55) and Farmington (40-41), then dropping a first-round playoff game to Batesville (20-28) on the heels of an injury to leading rusher, Ethan Miller.

Velasco threw the shotput 41-8.5 this spring, second only to another former Tiger tight end, Dylan Soehner, who holds the record of 46-0 set in 2016.

He finished as No. 2 in the discuss to Garrett Wade's toss of 126-6 in 2021. Velasco achieved a personal best of 117-8 this spring.

"Coach, Run Us"

Before any of that transpired, Prairie Grove had to overcome its fears.

In his March 1 podcast, J. Loren Norris talks about how fear rules the day until leaders step in with courage multiplied through mindset.

"There's nothing worse in life than the fear it produces when the unknown is staring you in the face," Norris said. "A leader, though, who has mastered their mindset, or is in the process of mastering their mindset, has an entirely different way of approaching that."

When Prairie Grove got bumped up in classification and put in the 5A West for football beginning with the 2022 season, few people outside of their coaches and fans believed the Tigers could compete effectively at that level. A preseason poll of 5A West coaches and other predictions picked Prairie Grove to finish fifth out of an 8-team conference, but they greatly under-estimated the heart of these fighting Tigers.

"Going into it, we thought we were kind of getting cheated with us moving to 5A," Velasco said.

He distinctly remembers looking at the schedule and thinking it's going to be tough.

"We don't have a huge team [roster]. We have 11 guys on defense and 11 guys on offense; teams like Farmington have rotators in and out, they stay fresh throughout the whole season," Velasco said.

Throwing a pity party was out of the question.

The seniors got together and decided they better prepare themselves physically to run the 5A West gauntlet. They approached head coach Danny Abshier with a simple request, "Coach, we want to run; run us throughout the summer to get us ready."

Workforce Leader

Velasco tends to gravitate into leadership roles wherever he emerges. He worked part-time for Harps in Lincoln and very quickly got promoted to closing manager.

"It was definitely fun working there," Velasco said. "They have good management and flexible hours."

An acquaintance helped him land a job, and he appreciated the opportunity to generate some income as sort of a side hustle to the full-time studies as a high school athlete.

Velasco utilized his influence to get some of his classmates hired.

Velasco accomplishes things by daring to explore the possibilities, "Have you got any spots open?" he inquired.

Harps wound up hiring a few of Velasco's classmates, and they too enjoyed entering the workforce at Lincoln, getting hours in between classes at Prairie Grove and playing sports.

Harps manager Garrett Blankenship describes Velasco as an ideal worker, who shows up when scheduled and functions with minimal supervision.

"Whenever he works I don't get phone calls from the store; he just takes care of it," Blankenship said. "He's always on top of things."

Influential Father

In a culture that downplays the role of fathers, Velasco's thankful his dad, Ben Velasco, never followed those trends. Pop culture didn't diminish Ben Velasco's desire to guide his son into manhood, not allowing Matthew to coast or take an easy path.

"He pushed me, knowing my limits, but he pushed me to be where I am today, even though at times I thought he was being mean, but he just wanted the best for me," Velasco said.

Ben's presence and supervision provided a constant source of affirmation and accountability for his son.

"He's been there throughout my whole [football] career," Velasco said.

Quick Learner

One of the hallmarks of a good leader comes through an ability to learn on the fly and successfully adapt to changing circumstances while embracing new responsibilities. Velasco earned the trust of Prairie Grove's coaching staff, and they plugged him in the Tiger defense as an outside linebacker for a key 5A West Conference game on the road at Alma on Oct. 21, 2022.

"I always wanted to play linebacker but they never gave me the chance," Velasco said.

Prior to that, Velasco spent his entire career on the defensive line, and he was a little anxious.

"It was very nerve-racking," he said.

The Airdales rolled out their version of an "unwelcome to the 5A West jungle" hostile environment with a football stadium that dwarfs Prairie Grove's home field.

"I never thought their field would be that intimidating. It was senior night, they were loud, annoying, and the size of their stadium is like a small D-2 college, all of those things," Velasco said, adding, "It felt good to beat them, though."

Velasco finished with 11 tackles, one forced fumble and two tackles for losses as the Tigers held the answer for all that pregame hype.

"When a leader works around a group of people, who have surrendered their mindsets to the opportunities of success, the entire environment changes. It's multiplied through mindset," Norris said.

The Tigers knocked off Alma, 45-30, to run their conference record to 5-0 and assure themselves of a playoff spot.

Miller said anyone on the team, regardless of position either on offense or defense, could go to Velasco.

"He knows what the offensive line, halfbacks, receivers, defensive line, linebackers and secondary are supposed to do. If anybody is second-guessing themselves they can ask Matthew and it doesn't matter what position it is, he definitely knows what they're supposed to do," Miller said.

Opportunistic Advice

Velasco wants Tiger fans to know how much their support through physical presence, showing up at games and vocal encouragement means to players on the field engaged in a violent confrontation with an opponent, boasting superior numbers on its sideline and state-of-the-art training facilities, turf fields and swank home stadiums.

It's fans, Velasco says, who help the Tigers overcome all those logistical deficiencies.

"Football is valued in Prairie Grove. Everybody loves it. For everybody to be at a game, being loud, it just feels really good," Velasco said.

Velasco encourages up and coming Tigers to maximize each moment, seek out opportunity, and capitalize upon the privilege of playing football.

"It [high school] definitely goes by faster than you think. If you're going to be in football, give it your everything because nobody likes a losing team. Don't bow down to anybody, stand your ground. Even if you don't play college [football], you'll still miss it," Velasco said.