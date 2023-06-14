Lincoln Library news

Hello everyone.

We have some news for the summer. We have the Summer Reading Program that will include the Summer Reading Challenge. Weekly entertainment will be here at the library in the large conference room each Wednesday at 10 a.m. This event is free and everyone is welcome to attend. Plus, Ms. Leandra is hosting an Art Contest. For rules you can either call, come by and pick up a flyer or look at our Facebook page for the library. The information is there with all the rules.

Also Ms. Marilyn Miles is hosting a library plant sale on Saturday, June 17, from 9 to 11 a.m. The proceeds will be shared between the Lincoln Public Library and Lincoln Pound Pals. Come out and buy a plant from Ms. Marilyn and help with a great cause!

Our congrats to Hayley and Sam for their new baby boy, Henry Isaiah..he is a cutie!

As always, library cards are free and we have some of the latest DVDs, books and audio books. So, come by and check us out.

Dianna Payne is director of Lincoln Public Library.