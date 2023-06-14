OPINION: More local books to pursue during summertime break

There are some especially challenging, yet valuable, books out there to read for an Arkansas perspective this summer.

One that immediately springs to mind is the offering from the Butler Center for Books in Little Rock, "The Thane Of Cawdor Comes To Bauxite: And Other Whimsy And Wisdom From The Pen Of Mike Trimble."

Trimble, a nimble writer for Arkansas-based newspapers for decades before a final sojourn to Texas, weaves a wry and scarce breed of humor into these assembled works.

The Arkansas Times observed in the obituary of the itinerant writer it had once employed, "Mike Trimble was Arkansas' and perhaps the country's greatest self-deprecating journalist." Readers will find in this 50-year inventory of Trimble's wit and wisdom, all the vindication they might seek for that quaint judgment--the rare humble author.

I've known, read and appreciated Trimble, who usually found a way, subtly or artlessly, to bring up his own failings, such as identifying the wrong person as the dead woman in an obituary he had written in his earliest days for his first employer, the Texarkana Gazette.

He was, without a doubt, one of the state's finest, yet underappreciated, writers.

Another review of this book proudly says, "Arkansas produced more than its quota of weirdos, fabulists, con men, oleaginous politicians, charlatans, creeps, visionaries and fantastical creatures--from Albert Pike, Arvin the Wino, Dr. Brinkley the Great Depression's goat-gland sex therapist, Editor Weston and the salty riverboat queen Ray Dorthy all the way to Say McIntosh and Red the Irish Setter. Mike Trimble, the South's best and funniest storyteller, put them all down on paper for some of the best reading. Trimble turned humor into art and history into vaudeville."

I can't agree more.

Another selection worth reading is the UA Press Book "Newspaperwoman of the Ozarks: The Life and Times of Lucile Morris Upton," by Susan Croce Kelly

The book details how Lucile Morris Upton landed her first newspaper job out West in the early 1920s, but then returned home to spend half a century reporting on the Ozarks world she knew best.

It is a gritty, yet tender tale of a bygone era. As women just gained the right to vote, she took advantage of opportunities that presented themselves in a changing world.

As a journalist, Upton rubbed shoulders with presidents, flew with aviation pioneer Wiley Post, covered the worst single killing of US police officers in the 20th century, wrote an acclaimed book on the vigilante group known as the Bald Knobbers, charted the growth of tourism in the Ozarks and spearheaded a movement to preserve iconic sites of regional history.

Another UA Press Book worth reading is the upcoming offering of "The Measure of Distance: An Immigrant Novel," by Pauline Kaldas.

This family saga begins when Salim, the eldest of three brothers, moves to Cairo at the start of the 20th century with dreams of opening his own bakery. His decision to leave his ancestral village of Kom Ombo despite his parents' objections reverberates across generations, kicking off a series of migrations that shape the lives of his family and their descendants throughout the decades that follow.

Another UA Press book highlighting the enslavement of others in a most visual way is "Hidden In Plain Sight, Concealing Enslavement in American Visual Culture," by Rachel Stephens. This large book, 340-pages, contains 164 illustrations in a large hardback format that is due out in September.

For many, this book may be eye-opening.

In the decades leading up to the Civil War, abolitionists crafted a variety of visual messages about the plight of enslaved people, portraying the violence, familial separation and dehumanization that they faced. In response, proslavery southerners attempted to counter these messages either through idealization or outright erasure of enslaved life.

Stephens seeks to address this large collection by tracing themes of concealment and silence through paintings, photographs and ephemera, connecting long overlooked artworks with both the abolitionist materials to which they were responding and archival research across a range of southern historical narratives.

For those who explore this period in history, this book will be well worth reading. This project, it should be noted, is supported by the Tyson Art Publications Fund.

Next week: Back to politics.

Maylon Rice is a former journalist who worked for several northwest Arkansas publications. He can be reached via email at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.