Police report

PRAIRIE GROVE

Bradley Workman, 31, of Stilwell, Okla., was arrested May 28 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Ashley Yates, 28, of Prairie Grove, was arrested May 28 in connection with DWI, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver's license, expired vehicle license.

James Nelson, 34, of Fayetteville, was arrested May 26 in connection with theft by receiving.

Mathew Bartlett, 46, of Prairie Grove, was arrested May 30 in connection with DWI, refusal to submit to chemical test.

Waylon Echols, 40, of Springdale, was cited May 26 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jonathan Rodriguez, 20, of Springdale, was arrested May 30 in connection with DWI, minor in possession of alcohol, refusal to submit to chemical test, open container, careless and prohibited driving.

Justin Gabrick, 30, of Springdale, was cited May 31 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Isaiah Aaron, 25, of Springdale, was arrested May 31 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Orry Alderson, 36, of Prairie Grove, was arrested May 31 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Charity Curry, 31, of Rogers, was cited May 31 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Harlan Price, 22, of Rogers, was cited June 2 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Mikela Denham, 28, of Lincoln, was arrested June 3 in connection with DWI, careless and prohibited driving, open container, speeding.

Lee Terry, 36, of Prairie Grove, was arrested June 3 in connection with DWI, expired tags, refusal to submit to chemical test.

Jose Arenas-Fernandez, 42, of Prairie Grove, was arrested June 4 in connection with DWI, no driver's license, reckless driving, open container.

FARMINGTON

Breauna Austin, 27, of Fayetteville, was cited June 2 on a warrant for contempt.

Loman Rahn, 34, of Fayetteville, was cited June 2 on a warrant for contempt.

Jason Sears, 43, of Farmington, was arrested June 2 in connection with domestic battery third degree, criminal mischief, discharge of a firearm in the city limits.

Andrew Sanders, 38, of Farmington, was arrested June 3 in connection with aggravated assault on an officer, fleeing, resisting arrest, trespassing, drug charges.

Timothy Webb, 22, of Springdale, was cited June 5 on a warrant for contempt.

Cade Becton, 30, of Fayetteville, was cited June 5 on a warrant for contempt.

James Dersam, 39, of Lincoln, was cited June 5 on a warrant for contempt.

Victor Sanchez, 35, of Prairie Grove, was cited June 6 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Brittany Stewart, 36, of Fayetteville, was cited June 6 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Ethan Fox, 18, of Farmington, was arrested June 7 in connection with public intoxication, minor in possession of alcohol.

Alec Baker, 27, of Goodman, Mo., was cited June 7 on a warrant for contempt.