RELIGION: Taking Jesus at His Word

So Jesus came again to Cana of Galilee where He had made the water wine. And there was a certain nobleman whose son was sick in Capernaum. When he heard that Jesus had come out of Judea into Galilee, he went to Him, pleading that He would come down and heal his son, for he was at the point of death. Then Jesus said to him, "Unless you see signs and wonders, you will not believe." The nobleman said to Him, "Sir, come down before my child dies." Jesus said to him, "Go your way. Your son lives." And the man believed the word that Jesus spoke to him, and he went his way. While he was going down, his servants met him and told him, "Your son lives!" When he inquired of them the hour when he began to heal, they answered, "Yesterday at the seventh hour the fever left him." Then the father knew that it was at the same hour in which Jesus said to him, "Your son lives." So he and his whole household believed. John 4:46-53

The Scriptures tell us that "faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen" (Heb. 11:1). What does this mean? It means faith takes hold of things promised to us in God's Word even though we can't now see them with our eyes. And, indeed, we as Christians "walk by faith, not by sight" (2 Cor. 5:7; cf. Hab. 2:4).

God promises to all of us who trust in Christ and His atoning sacrifice on the cross His pardon and forgiveness for all our sins. Can you see this forgiveness? Do the heavens open, and does God's voice sound audibly from heaven saying, "I forgive you all your sins"? No, we have only the word of the Gospel in our Bibles and preached by God's ministers telling us it is so.

Many do not believe in God's promises because they can't see them with their eyes or understand them with their minds. But Jesus would have us trust Him and His Word and live by faith in His promises.

Consider the nobleman who came to Jesus while at Cana in Galilee. He came to Jesus from Capernaum (in the valley along the Sea of Galilee) because his son was deathly ill, and he asked Jesus to come down to Capernaum and heal his son.

But what did Jesus say? "Unless you see signs and wonders, you will not believe."

The nobleman had heard of Jesus and thought Jesus could help in this hour of desperate need -- if Jesus came down to Capernaum and to his house. But did Jesus, the eternal Son of God who created all things by His almighty word, need to go and be visibly present in this man's home? Jesus desired this man to have faith in His words even if he could not yet see their fulfillment with his eyes. Jesus told him, "Go your way. Your son lives."

A remarkable thing happened. This man who had begged Jesus to come down before his son died now believed and returned to his house. Jesus' words not only expressed a truth; they had power -- the power to create faith in this nobleman. The nobleman now believed and walked by faith all the way down to Capernaum (about 20 miles), where his eyes saw the truthfulness of what he had believed. And as a result, both he and his household came to believe and trust in Jesus as the Son of God and their Savior!

Does Jesus prove it before our eyes with modern-day signs and wonders? No, He tells us it is so in His Word. And that Word has power.

[Scripture is quoted from The Holy Bible, Modern English Version. Copyright © 2014 by Military Bible Association. Published and distributed by Charisma House. Devotion is by Randy Moll. He may be contacted by email at [email protected] More of Moll's devotional writings are freely available at https://goodshepherdonline.org. Opinions expressed are those of the author.]