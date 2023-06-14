Resident charged with animal cruelty

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Dwight Warren, 49, of Prairie Grove, was cited on May 31 in connection with three counts of cruelty to animals and violating several city animal ordinances, according to a Prairie Grove police report.

In addition to cruelty to animals, Warren was cited in connection with violating the city ordinance that prohibits residents from keeping more than five animals, five counts of violation of animal confinement and nine counts of violating the city's animal license ordinance.

According to the report, police charged Warren because he was the homeowner and the person responsible for animal care. Police seized 11 dogs and transported them to Prairie Grove's animal pound. The most severely malnourished dogs were taken to a veterinarian to determine their condition and to receive treatment.

Police found the dogs after receiving a complaint that four small dogs had been loose at the residence on Buchanan Street for several days. The complainant said it appeared no one was at the residence.

Sgt. Justin Belew observed the dogs and heard incessant barking coming from inside the residence from other dogs. Belew reported that he also saw three dogs that appeared malnourished and emaciated behind the residence in a small metal kennel.

It was determined there were at least nine dogs on the property in various stages of neglect and malnourishment.

Officers executed a search warrant on the residence and found two adult dogs and two newborn puppies in a house with very poor living conditions. It did not appear there was any available food on the property for the dogs inside the house and outside the house, according to the police report.

The report said that Warren denied neglecting his animals. Warren said the four dogs inside the house belonged to him and the others belonged to his daughter, son and mother. His daughter and son did not live at the residence, according to the report.

Warren was scheduled to appear in Prairie Grove District Court on the charges on June 13.