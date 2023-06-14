Restaurant inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable, one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance. Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

May 30

Agave's

112 Southwinds Road, Suite 1, Farmington.

Priority violations: A bottle of Bloody Mary mix at the bar was at 76 degrees. Facility is using a glycolic acid based disinfectant (Pine Sol) for table spray. Priority foundation violations: Line handwash sink was out of soap. The menu has the consumer advisory, but no asterisk next to the product to which it is applicable. Four dead cockroaches were observed in the dry storage and warewashing areas. Core violations: An employee was eating on the cutting board in the prep area. Permit expired 02/28/2023.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period: Rooster's On Mills And Main, 230 W. Main St., Farmington.