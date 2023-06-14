Showing appreciation

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove employees Bobby Sligar, right, Ashley Nolan, Sgt. Justin Belew and Mike Dobbs fix their plates during lunch Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at the Chamber of Commerce building. Mayor David Faulk, administrative assistant Larry Oelrich and Chuck Wiley, public works director, treated all city employees to lunch as a show of appreciation for their service to the city and citizens of Prairie Grove. Prairie Grove has about 75 employees. School Resource Officer Travis Stills helped grill the meat.

