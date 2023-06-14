Taco Bell seeks landscape variance

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove's Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 15, on a variance request to the city's landscape ordinance for a proposed Taco Bell restaurant at the corner of Heritage Parkway and Park Street.

Weihe Engineers has turned in the site plan for a new Taco Bell to the city of Prairie Grove.

According to Larry Oelrich, administrative assistant, the developer is not required to submit a large-scale development plan for approval to the Planning Commission because the site is less than one acre in size. The developer also is not required to submit a drainage study.

However, Oelrich said, the plan will go through a review process by city staff and the developer will have to get a building permit and follow all building and fire codes.

City officials are scheduled to start a comprehensive update of the city's zoning map and one of the changes, Oelrich said, is that any commercial projects in the future, once the changes are adopted, will be required to apply for a large-scale development permit.

KMAC Enterprise, Inc., has submitted an appeals to the Board of Adjustment, which is made up of the same members of the planning commission, asking for a landscape variance because of a proposed driveway from the rear of the Taco Bell restaurant onto Brigade Boulevard.

The city's landscape ordinance requires a continuous fence and vegetation as a border between a commercial development and a residential area.

A variance is needed from the screening requirement, according to the request, because the driveway would cause a break in landscaping at that location.

The proposed site plan shows that Taco Bell, facing Park Street, would be accessible from Park and Brigade. The building will have 2,274 square feet with 29 parking spaces. It is located on 0.7 acre.

Oelrich said Brigade has an unbuilt connection to Heritage Parkway and city officials are "strongly" considering whether to build this connection with approval from the Arkansas Transportation Department. The state has said the connection is possible but recommends a right-turn only onto Heritage Parkway. Oelrich said the city agrees with this recommendation. The city will have to go through a process with the transportation department to get state approval.