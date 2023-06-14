Water aerobics starts

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Russell Hodge, 16, of Farmington, a lifeguard at Prairie Grove Aquatic Park, plays games with children in the kids' pool last week. The park provides childcare during water aerobics for those with young children.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Russell Hodge, 16, of Farmington, a lifeguard at Prairie Grove Aquatic Park, plays games with children in the kids' pool last week. The park provides childcare during water aerobics for those with young children.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Russell Hodge, 16, of Farmington, a lifeguard at Prairie Grove Aquatic Park, plays games with children in the kids' pool last week. The park provides childcare during water aerobics for those with young children.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Ginger Phillips of Prairie Grove participates in water aerobics at Prairie Grove Aquatic Park on Tuesday, June 6. Water aerobics are held 11-11:45 a.m. Monday-Friday and 7:15-8 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. Cost is $3 per visit for seniors 60 years and older and $4 for general admission. A 10-punch card also is available, $25 for senior adults and $30 for others.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Ginger Phillips of Prairie Grove participates in water aerobics at Prairie Grove Aquatic Park on Tuesday, June 6. Water aerobics are held 11-11:45 a.m. Monday-Friday and 7:15-8 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. Cost is $3 per visit for seniors 60 years and older and $4 for general admission. A 10-punch card also is available, $25 for senior adults and $30 for others.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Ginger Phillips of Prairie Grove participates in water aerobics at Prairie Grove Aquatic Park on Tuesday, June 6. Water aerobics are held 11-11:45 a.m. Monday-Friday and 7:15-8 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. Cost is $3 per visit for seniors 60 years and older and $4 for general admission. A 10-punch card also is available, $25 for senior adults and $30 for others.