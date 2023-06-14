WCEL Obituaries for June 14, 2023

Photos: Çornett, White, Wilkins

Clint Cornett

Clint Cornett, 85, a resident of Prairie Grove, passed away Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Fayetteville. He was born November 7, 1937, in Wharton Creek, Arkansas, the son of Frank A. and Dalphia (Bowman) Cornett.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Shirley Ann Cornett; his parents; brothers, Clayton, Carmon and Carl; sister, Freda; grandson, Rayce.

Survivors include his daughter, Tammy Cornett Reed; son, Tim Cornett (Diane) ; five grandchildren, Nicole Rochier (Billy); Brandi Reed, Madison Thomas (Tyler), Paige Hummingbird, Kaylan Cornett; great-grandchildren, Skila Armstrong (Justice), Stone Bowen, Raegan Scott (Matt), Brie Rochier, Kaiden Rochier, Ryley Jaye Hummingbird, Reece Hummingbird and Evan Skye Thomas, Chandler "Buttermilk" Thomas, Theo "Crash" Thomas; great-great-grandchildren, Kynzlee Armstrong and Axton Armstrong; he was excited about meeting Kolbie Scott in September.

Funeral service was held June 7, 2023, at Prairie Grove Christian Church in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. Burial was in the Bethesda Cemetery in Morrow, Arkansas.

Lorraine Joyce White

Lorraine Joyce White, 83, a resident of Farmington, passed away Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Fayetteville. She was born September 28, 1939, in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of Richard and Alice (Boisvert) Collins. After the age of five, she was raised by Mikel and Mattie Cordell.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Charles Lydell White; granddaughter, Summer Dawn; brothers and sisters, Richard, Dennis, David, Sylvia and Debbie.

Survivors include six children, Jimmy Curtis White, Timothy Paul Hylton and wife Latricia, Chy'rie Marlene Rose and husband David, Kimberly Louise Marshall and husband Mort, John Michael White, and Angela Christine Darnell; grandchildren, Jeremy, Misty, TJ, Brandi, Jacob, David, James Andrew, Ashley, Sheri, Morty, Charles, Micah, Whitney, Amber, Tiffany, James Eston, and Miranda; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Funeral service was held June 8, 2023, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. Burial was in the Baptist Ford Cemetery in Greenland, Arkansas.

Betty Sue Wilkins

Betty Sue Wilkins, 78, a resident of Prairie Grove, passed away Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Mountainburg. She was born March 5, 1945 ,in Van Buren, Missouri, the daughter of Ruban Doyal and Juanita Fay (Ferrell) Wilkins.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, William Doyle Wilkins and David Lee Wilkins.

Survivors include her children, Kenneth Doyal Hanger and wife Mary Faye, Lynnita Lea Grigsby and husband Phil, Rubecca Suzette Gray, Stephen Shawn Hanger and wife Kumi, Gavin Lee Doss and wife Trish; brother, Darrell Lynn Wilkins and wife Carol "Sam"; grandchildren, Kevin, Natasha, Britney, Derek, Laney and Chloe; great grandchildren, Xander, Hudson, Acea, Erik "Lemon", Carter, Brady, Hudson, Jett and Ryan.

Funeral service was Tuesday June 13, 2023, at the Shiloh Baptist Cemetery in Alton, Missouri.

