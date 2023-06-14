What’s Happening

FAYETTEVILLE

Washington County Democratic Party

The May general meeting of the Washington County Democratic Party will be on 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, June 20, at the Hyatt Place, 348 E Van Asche Drive, Fayetteville. Information about becoming a member, current opportunities, candidates, voter registration and regular business will be on the agenda. Everyone is welcome to attend.

FARMINGTON

ALL ALUMNI REUNION

Farmington All Alumni Reunion will be 3-6 p.m., Saturday, June 10, in the cafeteria at Farmington High School on Highway 170. Bring finger food if you would like. More information, call Norma Dickerson, 479-422-2046.

Red Cross Blood Drive

First United Methodist Church, 355 Southwinds Drive, will host a blood drive with the American Red Cross from 2-6 p.m., Tuesday, June 27. In thanks for taking time to help, the Red Cross will give a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice to those who donate during the month of June.

LINCOLN

Chicken Rod Nationals Car Show

The 12th annual Chicken Rod Nationals Car Show will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., June 24 on Lincoln Square. Registration ends at 10:30 a.m. Entry fee is $25 and the first 100 receive a free t-shirt. The car show, presented by Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce, benefits Lincoln Senior Center and Bright Futures Lincoln.

PRAIRIE GROVE