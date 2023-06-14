Wolfpack celebrates boys soccer awards

LINCOLN --Two players earned All-Conference recognition and one player was named All-State from Lincoln's 2023 boys soccer team that replaced 90 percent of its scoring from 2022.

"We had an up and down year. We were one game away from qualifying for the state tournament. We played the [eventual] state champion, Green Forest, to a 2-0 match at their place [on March 15]. We finished 8-7-1, so we have back-to-back winning records. We were playing hard, the effort was never a question," said Lincoln coach Mason Wann.

Wann recognized several players during Lincoln's athletic awards banquet on Tuesday, May 23, at Wolfpack Arena.

Robbie Kearney and Francisco Soto shared the Wolf Award. Newcomer of the Year went to Juan Martinez. Defensive Player of the Year was also a split award this year with J.R. Hall and Drayden Christianson sharing the honor. Caleb Karnes was tabbed as Midfielder of the Year, Peyton Grisham was honored as Forward of the Year and Kale Jones received the Golden Boot Award.

Jones scored 14 goals while splitting practice time and competition with the track and field team.

Jones, Jakkson Grisham and Karnes were named All-Conference, while Jobany Madera and Christianson were listed as honorable mention All-Conference.

Jakkson Grisham was named honorable mention All-State and will play for the Arkansas High School Coaches Association West All-Stars in the All-Star soccer match.

Wann thanked a trio of parents, Becky Peterson, Brandi Bears and Jessica Grisham, for their help during the season.