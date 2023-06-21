Bowlin, Funk join West All-Stars

CONWAY -- Two local players, one from Farmington and one from Prairie Grove appear on the West roster for the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star football game at Conway Saturday.

Peyton Funk represents Farmington, while Corbin Bowlin represents Prairie Grove. Prairie Grove's Ryder Orr was selected for the honor, but opted not to play.

Funk signed with Quachita Baptist, to play college football. During his Cardinal career, Funk served two years as team captain, was a two time All-Conference selection in the 5A West, and named All-State for his senior season.

As a senior Funk had 71 receptions for 1,100 yards, averaging 15.5-yards-per-catch, 100 yards per-game with 12 touchdowns as a key cog in an explosive Cardinal offense that scored 470 points, an average of 42.7 points-per-game as Farmington posted its third straight winning season and again qualified for the Class 5A state playoffs.

He's also now the single season record holder at Farmington for the most receiving yards in a season.

Bowlin played both ways for the Tigers, recording 15 solo tackles and 46 assisted stops, 1 forced fumble, 3 sackles, and 4 tackles for loss. Starting at center on the offensive line, he helped the Tigers rush for 3,748 yards on 410 attempts, average 9 yards-per carry, score 46 touchdowns and run in 18 total 2-point conversions.

The Tiger passing game accounted for 1,210 yards, completing 73 of 132 pass attempts or 55 percent of their passes, averaged 16.6 yards-per-completed pass with 12 touchdowns compared to only 6 interceptions.

In their historic inaugural 5A West campaign, the Tigers scored 420 points, averaging 38.2 points over an 11 game span. Defensively, they yielded 334 points, an average of 30.4 points-per-contest.

Bowlin picked up an academic scholarship from Arkansas Tech University at Russellville worth $7,000 a year for four years that doubles should he obtain a 4.0 GPA as a freshman. Bowlin also plans to walk-on at Tech, following a path his role model, the late Brandon Burlsworth, took on his way to becoming a starter for the University of Arkansas Razorbacks on the offensive line. Bowlin, who played tight end in junior high, plans to switch back to that position in college as Tech runs a double tight end set.

The West All-Stars take on the East in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star game at Estes Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas at Conway. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. Saturday.