Chrome to view

File photo Antonio Jordan (left), Jorge Jordan, and Sandro Jordan look over a 1951 Ford Truck Dually owned by Jonathan Odom during the 2022 Chicken Rod Nationals car show held on Lincoln Square. The 12th annual show will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, June 24 on Lincoln Square. Registration ends at 10:30 a.m. Entry fee is $25 and the first 100 receive a free t-shirt. The car show, presented by Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce, benefits Lincoln Senior Center and Bright Futures Lincoln.

File photo Antonio Jordan (left), Jorge Jordan, and Sandro Jordan look over a 1951 Ford Truck Dually owned by Jonathan Odom during the 2022 Chicken Rod Nationals car show held on Lincoln Square. The 12th annual show will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, June 24 on Lincoln Square. Registration ends at 10:30 a.m. Entry fee is $25 and the first 100 receive a free t-shirt. The car show, presented by Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce, benefits Lincoln Senior Center and Bright Futures Lincoln.

File photo Antonio Jordan (left), Jorge Jordan, and Sandro Jordan look over a 1951 Ford Truck Dually owned by Jonathan Odom during the 2022 Chicken Rod Nationals car show held on Lincoln Square. The 12th annual show will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, June 24 on Lincoln Square. Registration ends at 10:30 a.m. Entry fee is $25 and the first 100 receive a free t-shirt. The car show, presented by Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce, benefits Lincoln Senior Center and Bright Futures Lincoln.