Explosive receiver suits up for West

FARMINGTON -- Farmington set up receiver Peyton Funk coming out of the backfield uncovered as the speedster caught a pass from quarterback Cameron Vanzant and took it to the house.

Vanzant hit Funk against Prairie Grove. Funk broke three tackles on the way to a 59-yard touchdown to punch the ball into the end zone for the Cardinals on their first possession in the rivalry against Prairie Grove. That play set the tone for Farmington, which established a 34-12 halftime lead, then fought off a furious Prairie Grove rally to win, 41-40, on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The spectacular touchdown typified the explosiveness that made Funk a West football All-Star.

Funk was among 10 Farmington students signing national letters of intent to continue their education in collegiate competitive programs on Wednesday, March 15 at Cardinal Arena. Funk signed with Quachita Baptist, to play college football. His parents, Corey and Robbie Funk; brother Garner Funk, and sister Addison Funk, accompanied him.

Farmington head football coach J.R. Eldridge made no bones about Funk's efforts to improve, recounting his personal work out early in the mornings at the field house pleasantly interrupted by players showing up almost as soon as he arrived on the scene and developed a routine in January of 2021.

"Funk, Cameron Vanzant and a couple of other guys, get there every morning," Eldridge said. "They're there for an hour working on their craft, trying to get better, doing that extra-mile stuff."

During his stellar career, Funk served two years as team captain, was a two time All-Conference selection in the 5A West, and named All-State for his senior season.

"I'm telling you this guy [possesses] outstanding work ethic," Eldridge said.

Funk had 71 receptions for 1,100 yards, averaging 15.5-yards-per-catch, 100 yards per-game with 12 touchdowns.

"That's a really great season for him. He's also now the single season record holder [at Farmington] for the most receiving yards in a season. He's got outstanding work ethic," Eldridge said.

Eldridge praised Funk for helping out younger players, not only in practice but also mentoring them on the sidelines during seventh-grader and junior high games.

"It says something about who he is, again, an extra-mile guy," Eldridge said. "He's going to be wearing my colors. I tell people I got two teams, Quachita Baptist and Farmington football, and so I can't wait to see him succeed there at Quachita Baptist University."

After the signing, Funk talked about establishing his connection with Vanzant, who played quarterback.

"Every morning we'd be in there at 5:30 in the morning with Coach Eldridge, and we got that connection by doing that every single day, working together so that's how it started," Funk said.

From Vanzant's perspective as quarterback that did wonders in building confidence, knowing that Funk was going to catch a lot of balls thrown to him.

"Oh he was my resource to every play, I feel like. Every time I'd look down the field, I'd be like, 'He's down there somewhere,' and I'd throw it to P. Funk and he'd catch it so it was always the best thing to have him on the field," Vanzant said.

Both athletes refrained from pointing to any play in particular. Each successful quarterback to receiver completion stands out in their minds.

"Ooh, ooh, there's too many to count. I feel like every play we made was something to remember. I really wouldn't say one play, I'd say probably all of them were special," Vanzant said.

Funk's looking forward to competing in college. He plans to major in Kinesiology.

"I'm just excited to go play football at the next level. I know that I'll have fun with it. I like the coach down at Quachita so I think I'll get a lot better and grow as a person and as a football player as well," Funk said. "I'm going to try and go with physical training when I get done and I think I'll enjoy that."

But this week, he's got one more high school football game as the West All-Stars take on the East in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star game at Estes Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas at Conway. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. Saturday.