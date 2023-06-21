Farmington officer injured during pursuit

FARMINGTON -- A Farmington police officer sustained a sprained finger and scratches after being struck with a tree branch while pursuing a suspect off Rainsong Street.

Andrew Sanders, 38, of Farmington, was arrested by Farmington police on June 3 in connection with aggravated assault on an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule IV or V, all felonies, and misdemeanors flight from an officer on foot, criminal trespass in or on a vehicle or structure and resisting arrest.

Officer Jacob James pursued Sanders when he fled from a residence on Rainsong. According to the police narrative, James saw Sanders exit the house from a window but the suspect refused to stop when given commands to do so.

Sanders jumped over a fence and James pursued Sanders in a field behind the house. James said he told the suspect to stop running and attempted to use his Taser to get him to comply.

According to James, Sanders picked up a tree branch, stopped and turned toward the officer while holding the branch like a club.

James reported that he ordered Sanders to drop the branch but Sanders advanced toward him and began to swing the branch. James said he used his left arm to block the branch and struck the suspect twice on the top of his head.

At the time, James said he had Sanders at gunpoint while giving him commands to drop the branch. James said Sanders advanced on him so quickly that he was unable to holster his firearm and it was in his hand when he struck the suspect.

Other officers at the scene helped to take Sanders to the ground and place him in handcuffs.

According to the report, police were responding to a possible domestic disturbance in progress at the residence on Rainsong Street. This was the same address for a call in April when police saw a man, who was Sanders, fleeing out the back window.

The homeowner told police that she had "kicked" Sanders out of the house and told him not to come back after the last incident in April. She said she did not know he was in the house. Police searched Sanders' bag and found marijuana pipes and a black container with wax residue, a bag of marijuana and a bag with white powder residue that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Sanders was treated and released from Washington Regional Hospital and then taken to Washington County Detention Center. He also was charged in connection with parole violation. Sanders was booked into the detention center with a $5,000 bond.