Farmington trio stack West

FARMINGTON -- There's a decidedly Farmington flavor among the West Girls Basketball All-Star Roster going into Saturday's Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star game at Conway.

The West All-Stars showcase Class 4A State MVP Jenna Lawrence, a future Lady Razorback, along with her high school coach, Brad Johnson, serving as an assistant on the All-Star staff, plus rising Farmington junior Reese Shirey who has been named as the All-Star manager.

Johnson was honored during a Jan. 13, 2023, Colors Day 56-37 win over Gentry in 4A-1 Conference action. On Dec. 29, 2022, Johnson achieved the 400th win of his career that includes a couple stints coaching boys in Arkansas high school basketball. The Lady Cardinals defeated, Fair Grove, Mo., 59-42, Salem, 70-28, and Paragould, 51-48, to win the Mountain Home tournament as he reached the milestone.

Johnson guided the Lady Cardinals to their second Class 4A State girls basketball championship in four years, finishing with a 36-1 record. Farmington went undefeated (14-0) in the 4A-1, and won district and regional titles along the way. Johnson was voted Coach of the Year.