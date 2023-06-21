Hillian and Uher fill West pitching staff

CONWAY -- Chloe Hillian, of Prairie Grove, and Kamryn Uher, of Farmington, will play two more games of high school softball as members of the West All-Stars.

Both pitchers will participate in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star doubleheader on Friday at Conway.

Uher signed a national letter of intent to play women's college softball for the University of Arkansas Rich Mountain at Mena on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Cardinal Arena.

She was voted first team All-Conference as a pitcher/infielder for her senior season and gained honorable mention All-State recognition. In addition to pitching, Uher batted .292 with 14 hits, 8 RBIs and 9 runs scored, joining the softball squad along with Reese Shirey after winning the state championship in girls basketball on March 9.

Uher was voted to the Class 4A All-State Tournament Team. Farmington narrowly missed putting three 4A-1 teams in the semifinals, dropping a quarterfinal game on Saturday, May 13, by a 4-3 score to Bauxite.

Hillian demonstrated how good she can be against Huntsville on Wednesday, March 29.

Hillian threw a one-hitter, ringing up 14 strikeouts to lead the Lady Tigers past Huntsville, 13-0, during Prairie Grove's four-inning 4A-1 Conference softball opener.

Prairie Grove's 2023 softball team went 13-9 overall and 4-3 to finish fourth in the 4A-1 Conference.

The 4A-1 proved the toughest conference in the state with Gravette (23-2, 7-0) winning the Class 4A State championship and Pea Ridge (20-11, 4-2) finishing second, while Farmington (21-4, 6-1) also reached the state quarterfinals and Gentry (6-16, 3-6) came up one game short of qualifying a fourth league team for state.

Hillian's goals for the season helped her attain All-Star status, "Just be the best I can be for my teammates and for my senior year," Hillian said.

Classmate Rhiannon Umfleet played catcher and described the performance as top notch.

"Every pitch was on. She was just absolutely killing the ball. They weren't even near it. She just did a really good job. Everything was on, her screwball, her curve ball, backdoor, her rise ball, looking really good," Umfleet said.

Prairie Grove coach Dave Torres expressed confidence in Hillian's pitching.

"She did a really good job and she'll keep us in games. She's a competitor and I always know when I send her out there she's going to keep us in the game," Torres said.

Hillian dominated from the start, striking out the side in each of the first three innings. She began the fourth with her 10th straight strikeout before issuing a walk that broke her up perfect game. That hardly seemed to phase her as Hillian came back to strike out the next batter on three straight pitches.

"I was a little frustrated with myself, but then definitely refocused and got the rest," Hillian said. "I just came in with the mindset that I'm doing the best I can, I for sure was [feeling it.] "

The West hopes she's feeling it Friday evening.