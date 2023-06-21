Kirik kicks up her cleats one more time

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Alaina Kirik, a 2023 Prairie Grove graduate, kicks up her cleats one more time this weekend.

Kirik's been named to the West All-Star roster for the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star girls soccer match to be played Friday at 5 p.m. at Estes Field on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas at Conway.

Kirik played several roles, switching positions as needed from offense to defense.

Prairie Grove head coach Tommy Roy capitalized on Kirik's versatility, plugging her into the lineup at forward, outside back and wing. Kirik's enthusiasm at each position helped Prairie Grove's girls soccer team reached the Class 4A State semifinals for the second time in program history. The Lady Tigers finished 13-2-2 overall and 7-2 in the 4A West.

Prairie Grove defeated Stuttgart, 4-0, in the first-round on Thursday, May 11, at state, then defeated De Queen, 2-1, in the quarterfinal match on Friday, May 12, before losing 7-0 to eventual state champion, Harding Academy on Saturday, May 13.

Kirik was named All-Conference and All-State.

Roy's statistical lines show Kirik with 13 goals scored and three assists for her senior season, but acknowledges her value went far beyond that with substantial defensive contributions that don't get listed in the official statistics.

Among the West All-Stars are four of Kirik's teammates from playing club soccer, Clara Church, of Siloam Springs; midfielder Madison Archer, of Rogers; forward Anna Averi Pressley, of Bentonville West; and goalkeeper Maysa Willis, of Bentonville West.

"I'm really excited about the All-Star game. It's a great opportunity to represent Prairie Grove High School and to play with some of my club teammates, and kind of go out with our last hurrah," Kirik said.

On Feb. 17, Kirik signed a national letter of intent to play women's college soccer for Missouri Southern, of Joplin, where she will continue her soccer career. She plans to pursue a degree as a pre-physician assistant.