Lincoln schools provide free pickup meals

LINCOLN -- Lincoln schools have finished their on-site meals for the summer and will start a meal pickup service for children 18 and under on Thursday, June 22, according to Valerie Dawson, the district's food nutrition director.

Dawson said parents can pick up five days worth of food for breakfast and lunch on Thursdays from noon to 2 p.m. at Lincoln Middle School playground.

The meals will be available Thursday, June 22, Thursday, June 29, and every Thursday in July, with the last day on Thursday, Aug. 3.

Parents are asked to go to the school website, lincolncsd.com, to find the link that goes to the summer feeding 2023 form.

Dawson, who oversees a school garden behind the middle school, will use fresh produce from the garden for the meals if it is available. The garden will have potatoes, radishes, green beans, tomatoes, cucumbers, corn, watermelon and cantaloupe.

The garden just finished its strawberry season. It also has an "unexpected" pear tree with two small pears growing on it and a mulberry bush.

The middle school's EAST class helps with the garden in the summer but Dawson also has a designated nutrition employee to maintain and harvest the garden.

"If it comes to harvest, we will use it (this summer)," she said. "Otherwise, we'll freeze it so we can use it during the school year."

The summer meals for pickup are available for children 18 and under. It's for children in the Lincoln area but Dawson said she would not turn anyone away.

Dawson has directed a summer meal program for several years. She said she thinks she is the only school in the area doing a pickup service of five breakfasts and lunches this summer.

She said she does it because she knows there are families who need the meals provided during the school year and who need help in the summer.

"It hurts my heart to not know if they will have food for the summer," she said.

Dawson has plans to expand her school gardens to five raised beds at the elementary school and 20 raised beds at the high school, along with a compost container. For the first time, she also has a worm bin. She feeds food waste to it and will use compost created by the worm bin for the gardens.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Valerie Dawson, food nutrition director for Lincoln Consolidated School District, stands among the raised garden beds for a school garden behind the middle school on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. This is the second year for the garden. She will use fresh produce, if ready, for summer meals that can be picked up by families on Thursdays starting June 22.

