Local students selected for 2023 Governor’s School

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Four rising seniors at Prairie Grove High School have been selected to attend the 2023 Arkansas Governor's School this summer, and of the four, two will attend the four-week session at Arkansas Tech University in Russellvillle.

Olivia Thompson, Will Lanier, Will Russell and Charlie Nunn have been selected to attend the 2023 Governor's School being held July 5-Aug. 1.

Thompson and Nunn plan to participate in the program. Lanier is working and coaching the swim team, Prairie Grove Piranhas, this summer. Russell is going to attend a jazz camp at the University of North Texas.

Melanie Nations, the school district's gifted and talented coordinator, had all four students in her program and said, "They are all great kids and extremely capable."

Prairie Grove has had a lot of success with its students being accepted into the program each year. Almost every year, three or four students have been selected for Governor's School.

Nations said she has former participants talk to her students about their experiences at Governor's School as a way to encourage others to apply.

"They describe the experience as life changing and transforming," Nations said.

She assists students in the application process, gives guidance and helps get them to the end but the students do most of the work.

Nations said the 2023 Governor's School received more than 1,000 applications and accepted 350-400 students.

To apply, students have to write two essays, submit teacher recommendations, their grades and test scores. Nations always writes one of the recommendations for her students.

Both Nunn and Thompson will study developmental engineering at Governor's School.

Thompson said she is going to Governor's School because she hopes to learn something that will benefit her as an engineer in the future. She is interested in aerospace.

Nunn is going to experience living in a college environment and living on his own. He is interested in psychology engineering.

All four students are involved in many areas at Prairie Grove High School, including band and many sports.

Governor's School is a four-week residential program for rising seniors and is funded by the state through an appropriation to the Arkansas Department of Education's Gifted and Talented program.