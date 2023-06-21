OPINION: State turns 187: Gov. Sanders in France for jobs

As the state quietly celebrated the 187th observance of Statehood last Wednesday, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders was frantically packing her fashionable wardrobe for an early summer appearance at the Paris Air Show.

And I am not talking about the very fine, well-maintained asphalt airstrip – the Paris Municipal Airport 7M6 - down in northern Logan County. I am referring to the governor's first trip abroad to Paris, France, as in the well-used colloquial phrase: "gay Paree." That is meaning a happy and carefree time, having, thankfully for our governor's psyche to mean "joyous Paris," i.e., having "nothing to do with homosexuality."

The trip abroad in Europe, done in the same shoes as her predecessor Gov. Asa Hutchinson or his predecessor, Democrat Governor Mike Beebe, is largely courtesy of the aerospace and contractors operating in Arkansas. Arkansas exported about $6 billion of manufactured and agricultural products in 2022. The industries supporting those manufacturing exports employ roughly 26,000 workers. So this will be more than just a vacation away from the kids over at the grandparents and the ever-pesky Arkansas Legislature.

Sanders will be in Europe as this column is being read back here in Arkansas. She will, sadly, also miss one of the biggest events on the Logan County mountains, the Butterfly Festival. This event is held on the next-to-last weekend in June; it honors the multitudes of butterflies (both rare and common) found in the bluff region of Mount Magazine. The initiative for the festival was begun after the discovery of a rare species of butterfly -- the Diana fritillary butterfly -- that was previously thought to be extinct but is found in abundance on the mountain summit. The species has since been designated as the official state butterfly of Arkansas.

But on to the Paris aerospace show our governor must go and soldier on in her duties to bring jobs back home – even aerospace and defense jobs that the state needs.

Back here in Arkansas, there seems to be some real angst in the meetings of the Legislative Council on big raises for some state employees and some lesser raises for others within the state's employ.

The merit pay over the state's set salary caps got a nod of approval from a legislative panel, but not without some regrets. Many will remember that the appointed independent state pay commission late in the Spring decided not to raise legislative pay (for the first time) in the last six years. At the time some wisely predicted some furrowed brows and cranky countenance on the part of solons to dole out merit raises on a scale many have fussed about for years.

On this past Tuesday, a lone voice, crying out from the wilderness against the merit pay raises over the state salary caps, was state Senator Linda Chesterfield, a Democrat of Little Rock. It did little good as the pay increases rolled on. In a voice vote, with no roll call of members by name, the largely Republican committee voted to spend $4.3 million OVER (my emphasis) the state salary caps for these positions.

The big, over-the-cap salary raises will affect 1,400 of the 5,600 employees in the executive branch. Each of those 5,600 employees getting both the merit raises and an extra bump will cost the state an estimated $16.3 million.

Arkansas has 22,742 employees with an average salary of $53,086 on a total payroll of $1.1 billion.

Do not be misled, there are plenty of state jobs paying far below the $53,086 average.

The highest bump for an above the salary cap employee went to the chief medical examiner from $349,999 a year to $365,749 a year.

The lowest paid employee for an above merit raise over salary cap was Department of Human Services Division of Disability Services intuitional services supervisor going from $27,067 salary to $28,421 per year.

Somehow, just like the projected $50,000 starting point for public school teachers, there seems to be a wide gap in salaries and pay in our state.

And, as always, Mr. and Mrs. Taxpayer, those dollars come right from your hip pockets and pocketbooks.

Maylon Rice is a former journalist who worked for several northwest Arkansas publications. He can be reached via email at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.