Out of obscurity into All-Star spotlight

LINCOLN -- Among its other accolades, the Arkansas High School Association All-Star game shines the spotlight on athletes such as Jakkson Grisham, a 2023 Lincoln graduate, who've labored in relative obscurity.

An outstanding goalkeeper, Grisham played an instrumental role in helping Lincoln advance to the Class 3A State semifinals in boys soccer before losing 4-1 to Lisa Academy West on Saturday, May 14, 2022, during his junior season.

That team went 14-5, with Grisham coming up big in state tournament victories over Riverview (3-2) and Central Arkansas Christian (1-0).

Going back a year before that, Grisham recorded 25 saves in one match during his sophomore season of 2021. I

As a junior he had 27 saves against Green Forest, a team that went 19-2 in 2022 and finished as Class 3A State Runner-up to Harding Academy. The Tigers were even better in 2023, winning the Class 3A State championship.

Green Forest presented a challenge, as a skilled offensive team, so for Grisham to rack up 27 saves against the Tigers ranks as one of the top accomplishments of his career.

"That is one of the fastest offenses that I've ever played against. The biggest thing for them is they talk. They talk on offense the whole time and they work together. So, from my point of view, that's intimidating for a little bit," Grisham said.

Grisham kept pushing himself, setting a new goal to get 30 saves in a match. He wanted to win state, show off and be able to do his thing in the goal. He achieved two of those objectives, as well as a team goal for the Wolves to bond on the field, play like a team and actually build each other up during a match.

"Everyone gets down at some point and you have 10 other guys that can help you lift your head up, so I want to be able to have that working for us," Grisham said.

A year later with his final season under his belt, Grisham's been named to the Arkansas High School Association All-Star game and will play for the West All-Stars on Friday at Conway. The Wolves finished 8-7, one win away from returning to the state tournament in 2023, not bad according to coach Mason Wann for having to replace 90 percent of their scoring.

Over his four-year career playing for the Wolves' varsity, Grisham's demonstrated a lot of athletic ability defending the goal. He's not always positioned himself perfectly, sometimes getting caught out of the net, yet that doesn't always result in giving up a goal. Grisham's learned to make those reads and be willing to go after the ball at times even if that takes him out of the goal.

"It's all a guessing game. It all comes from experience as a goalie. Whenever that happens it's an instant decision whether I should run out or not and if I should save the ball or if I should stay in goal and should make a diving save," Grisham said.

On those occasions when he feels unlucky and out of place, that's where he said his athleticism comes in and he tries to execute his best recovery in a split second.

The other side of that coin is if a goalkeeper plays too passive and doesn't go get the ball, he could wind up giving up a lot more goals than those surrendered by being aggressive.

Grisham's aware of his human limitations, lining up as what some might consider an under-sized goalkeeper, not 5-feet-10 or 6-feet in height. Grisham said a goalie cannot get to the far side if he's just chilling back all the way.

"There's instances we got to run all out of the goal and make an amazing slide or just a jumping save out there. Because that way, when you're out there closer to the [offensive] guy, the goal shrinks, and so it's all angles that you got to work as a goalie the whole time," Grisham said.

During his junior season in the spring of 2022, Grisham frequently played the role of spectator, stationed way down on the far end of the field, while witnessing teammates such as prolific scorer Rafeal Pena lead an explosive offense that outscored opponents, 85-27, over the 2022 season.

As he watched Pena consistently put in a lot of goals that raised his level of excitement. Each goal gave him something to work with when Lincoln took a lead and built on it.

Grisham made no bones about that luxury, calling the 2022 Lincoln varsity "the best offense he's ever played with in the 14 years of his soccer career."

"With those guys, every time the ball gets up there I just know that it's going to go into the goal or they'll get a shot and I have complete confidence that something good's going to come out of it every time the ball goes on that end of the field," Grisham said during a 2022 interview.

When Lincoln's offense produced, even a few goals that translated into playing with confidence to just sit back and coach the younger guys on the defense and give them motivation as well.

The prolific scoring also motivated him, creating a desire to reciprocate for teammates producing a lead for him, and causing him to want to produce for them, too.

"There is a little bit of anxiety that hangs over my head every match until we get a goal in the net because the whole time it's up to me to keep the match where it's at, to keep it tight. But once we get a ball in the net there's a little bit of slack that comes off, it becomes more our game and less of an anxiety game the whole time," Grisham said.

Grisham's advice to young kids watching, who think, "man, I like that kid playing goalie, I'd like to try that," isn't complicated.

"Keep your head, keep your head, goalie is hard and the ball is always going to go in the net. It always happens to every single goalie. There's not a perfect goalie on the planet, so just keep your head up and focus on your goals the whole game, focus on your goals," Grisham said.