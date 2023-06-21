PG Elementary School to use new English, literacy curriculum

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove School Board last week approved a new English and literacy curriculum for kindergarten through third grade so that the district will have an aligned curriculum in 2023-35 for grades kindergarten through sixth grade.

The board voted to purchase a curriculum called Core Knowledge Language Arts (CKLA) for $127,703. The middle school already is using this curriculum.

Pete Joenks, interim superintendent, said the new LEARNS Act requires school districts to publicize what curriculum they are using for kindergarten through fifth grade, especially for English and language arts. Prairie Grove Elementary School did not have a dedicated curriculum for its elementary school.

Becky Ramsey, elementary school principal, recommended the curriculum, along with literacy specialist Cindy Love, after looking over several options with her teachers and staff. The curriculum had to be one approved by the state.

"We needed to get a curriculum in place," Ramsey said. "I've wanted something in place since I came."

She said Siloam Springs School District has been using CKLA for about three years and she was very impressed with the students' skills, in particular their writing skills. Prairie Grove Elementary teachers were able to go to Siloam Springs and observe the curriculum being used in that school.

Teachers will still be able to use their own instructional creativity in the classroom but a curriculum will make sure that students are mastering certain skills in each grade level, Joenks said.

"We want to make sure that every kid from every grade level gets every opportunty from the same quality curriculum, not just individual teachers," Joenks said. "That way, it will be more consistent for our students."

Ramsey said kindergarten through third grade is a critical time. She said the elementary teachers are "amazing" and have done a good job of helping students learn to decode words and sound out words using phonic skills. She said the school wants students to take these skills and be able to read within the context of how the words are being used and it makes sense.

"Our issue has to be core curriculum because we still have 50% of our kids not reading on grade level," Ramsey said. "That's unheard of."

She said she wants students to comprehend and get knowledge from what they read in print.

Love told board members the new curriculum is going to be a big change for teachers.

"I will be very transparent," Love said. "It's going to be a lot. Our teachers are probably going to be pretty overwhelmed at first because the curriculum at first is a lot."

Ramsey jumped in and noted that for teachers almost everything will be new next year because there is a new state assessement, new standards and also added to that the new curriculum.

"It will be a lot for them but we are going to be here to support them 100 percent," Love said.

In answering some questions from board members, Ramsey said the students will have readers for each unit, with about 10-12 readers for the year. Teachers will receive classroom kits and also will have online resources.

Joenks estimated the cost would be less than $3,000 for the next school year.

The board opened its June 13 meeting and decided to keep the same officers for the new school year. William Dick will continue as president; Whitney Bryant as vice president; Bart Orr as secretary.

The board approved a 7% increase to the base for the classified salary schedule, starting in July. The raise will cost about $283,000, according to Joenks.

Teacher Tracie Ashley, representing classified employees for the Personnel Policies Committee, said she had spoken to several employees and they agreed with the 7% increase. Beginning next school year, Prairie Grove will have two committees, one for certified employees and another for classified employees, and each will have its own officers.

Ashley did have one recommendation. The classified salary schedule goes up to 23 years for employees with the district. She suggested the board look at the cost of raising that to 30 years of time with Prairie Grove, so it matches the certified salary schedule.

"What a great way to celebrate that longevity," Ashley said.

In other action, the School Board:

Approved purchasing two used Thomas 77-passenger buses from Midwest Bus Sales for $83,000 per bus. Each bus has about 40,000 miles on it.

Approved purchasing Visitor Aware, a visitor management software program, for $19,602 from School Pass. Shawn Witt, chief information officer and security, said the district is using its money from the Arkansas Safety Grant for the software program that will be used for all buildings.

Approved purchasing 60 Dell computer towers and 60 Dell monitors for $49,738 for the high school's two computer labs. Ray Ruland, technology director, said the district replaces computer labs on a three-year cycle.

Two shoutouts were given toward the end of the meeting.

Joenks thanked Witt and Ruland for making the decision to place technical staff into the buildings this past year, instead of having them based out of the central office.

"I can't tell you how much our teachers appreciated that," Joenks said, noting the change helped with the response time for teachers.

Dick closed the meeting by thanking Joenks for his tenure as interim superintendent since December.

"Before we go, there's one thing I want to say. Pete, thank you for stepping in," Dick said. "I know we put you in a hot seat for seven months. I think I speak on behalf of the board, we appreciate the job you did and helping us through this situation."

Joenks was named interim superintendent after former superintendent Reba Holmes abruptly took a leave of absence on Dec. 2, 2022, and announced she would retire June 30, 2023.

Holmes made this announcement two days after a controversial video on school security was shown to teachers during their professional development time on Nov. 30, 2022. The video was shown as a memorial to those who were killed during a fictitious school shooting at a Prairie Grove school. The video used actual photos of Prairie Grove teachers or their children as the victims in the shooting.

Lance Campbell, who is coming from the Beaumont Independence School District in Beaumont, Texas, will start July 1 as Prairie Grove's new superintendent. The board animously voted to hire Campbell on a three-year contract for $150,000 during a special meeting held May 3.

For personnel actions, the board accepted resignations from teachers Kim Pinkley (retiring), John Madding, Laura Chemell, Haley Palarino; Matthew Chandler as head boys soccer coach, Kristen Walker as tennis coach.

The board approved hiring teachers Jonathan Starks and Glory Parrish at the elementary school; Amber Squire and Ashley Mann as school nurses; Jerome Long as junior high ALE director and football coach; Jason Thomas as girls assistant high school basketball coach and P.E.; Scott Reed as high school and junior high girls track coach; Mason Pinkley as high school E-sports coach; Tracy Laird as high school tennis coach.