PG planners agree to Taco Bell request

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove Planning Commission on June 15 granted a request from Taco Bell that it would not have to meet all requirements of the city's landscape ordinance.

The site plan for Taco Bell at 1030 E. Park Street shows a rear entrance/exit off Brigade Boulevard, which is a street in the Sundowner Estates subdivision.

The city's landscape ordinance requires a continuous 6-foot privacy fence and vegetation as a border between a commercial development and residential area.

The commission agreed to the request to allow Taco Bell to have the rear driveway.

Larry Oelrich, city administrative assistant, said the commission is allowed to approve modifications to the landscape ordinance for specific reasons, such as visibility issues.

Bill Terry, senior project manager with Weihe Engineers, told commissioners that Taco Bell has "doubled down" on the buffer between the restaurant and the neighborhood and will have more than the ordinance requires.

No one objected to the request but one resident, Mark Cater, said he has concerns that people will leave Taco Bell and drive on Captain Hopkins Street in Sundowner at a high rate of speed.

After the meeting, Cater, who lives on Captain Hopkins, said his concern was not for himself but for children.

He suggested the city place signage on Captain Hopkins showing it is not a through street and install a speed bump to help.

"This would save lives and slow down traffic," Cater said.

Terry told the Planning Commission that work on Taco Bell should begin the first week of July, if not sooner.

The site plan shows Taco Bell, facing Park Street, will have 2,274 square feet with 29 parking spaces. Customers would be able to access the parking lot from Park and Brigade streets.