Police report

FARMINGTON

Dakota Kimer, 22, of Fayetteville, was arrested June 8 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Brian Vital, 32, of Prairie Grove, was arrested June 9 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Lorenzo Danaby, 30, of Prairie Grove, was cited June 10 on a warrant for contempt.

Amanda Gage, 35, of Elkins, was cited June 10 on a warrant for contempt.

Lauren Boudreaux, 35, of Springdale, was cited June 12 on a warrant for contempt.

Samantha Chesner, 27, of Fayetteville, was cited June 12 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Joshua Tinsley, 35, of Springdale, was arrested June 14 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Dustin Engler, 53, of Prairie Grove, was arrested June 14 on a warrant for contempt.

Robert Collinsworth, 44, of Winslow, was cited June 14 on a warrant for contempt.