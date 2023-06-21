RELIGION: Do our traditions keep us from receiving mercy?

And a certain man was there, which had an infirmity thirty and eight years. When Jesus saw him lie, and knew that he had been now a long time in that case, he saith unto him, Wilt thou be made whole? The impotent man answered him, Sir, I have no man, when the water is troubled, to put me into the pool: but while I am coming, another steppeth down before me. Jesus saith unto him, Rise, take up thy bed, and walk. And immediately the man was made whole, and took up his bed, and walked: and on the same day was the sabbath. The Jews therefore said unto him that was cured, It is the sabbath day: it is not lawful for thee to carry thy bed. ... And therefore did the Jews persecute Jesus, and sought to slay him, because he had done these things on the sabbath day. John 5:5-10, 16 (Read John 5:1-16)

Jesus came into the world "to seek and to save that which was lost" (Luke 19:10), and here we see Him reach out in compassion both to heal a man who had received no compassion and ultimately to save a lost soul. The religious leaders of the Jews, on the other hand, showed no compassion and even began to persecute Jesus for showing compassion on the sabbath day.

John 5 tells us of Jesus' compassion on a man with a debilitating infirmity who was lying by the Pool of Bethesda (which means House of Mercy) in the hope of being able to pull himself into the pool when the water was stirred by an angel so he could be healed. However, as Jesus knew and recognized, he had been in this state for 38 years. And, as the man stated to Jesus, he had no one who cared enough for him to help him into the pool when the water was stirred, and someone else always made it into the pool before him.

In love and mercy toward this man, Jesus, the Son of God, said to him, "Rise, take up thy bed, and walk." The man was healed, stood up, picked up his bed, and walked.

There was, however, a problem for those who should have rejoiced at this miracle of God and the mercy shown to this helpless man. It was the Sabbath! Instead of praising God for healing this poor man, the Jewish leaders confronted the man, saying, "It is the sabbath day: it is not lawful for thee to carry thy bed."

They showed no mercy and no compassion toward this man but were so wrapped up in their legalistic interpretations of the commandment regarding the Sabbath (cf. Ex. 20:8-11; Isa. 58:13-14) that they failed to recognize that showing mercy and doing good on the Sabbath was at the heart of the commandment (cf. Hosea 6:6; Matt. 12:7-8). They were so concerned over strict obedience to the letter of the law that they missed entirely the spirit of the law -- love for God and neighbor!

Does this still happen today? Most certainly! Whenever people condemn others for failing to follow their own man-made traditions and applications of God's commandments. It happens when people condemn the worship of others because it differs from their own worship styles and traditions; when ministers are condemned for showing compassion on those who are ill or who have strayed by ministering to them with God's Word and Christ's Supper before they are officially received as church members; or when "Christians" condemn others for playing cards, dancing or consuming an alcoholic beverage. Indeed, the list could go on, but the point is that it is so easy for us to fall into the same trap as the religious leaders of the Jews -- to be so wrapped up in our own self-righteous attempts to please God with our man-made traditions and applications of God's Word that we miss the point of God's Word and condemn the innocent.

[Scripture is quoted from the King James Version of the Bible. Devotion is by Randy Moll. He may be contacted by email at [email protected] More of Moll's devotional writings are freely available at https://goodshepherdonline.org. Opinions expressed are those of the author.]