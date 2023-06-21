Shining star among stars

FARMINGTON -- Jenna Lawrence started her senior season by calling the end from the beginning.

Speaking after she signed a national letter of intent to play women's college basketball at the University of Arkansas on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Cardinal Arena, the West All-Star made no bones about her aims to take the Lady Cardinals into their fourth consecutive Class 4A State finals.

She knew plenty of work lay ahead, including efforts to improve her own impact.

Lawrence entered her senior season with plans to work on both her offensive and defensive games. Instead of being so quick to pull the trigger from the perimeter, she wanted to drive to the basket more often and improve her field goal percentage on contested shots.

Hindsight may offer 20/20 vision when looking back, yet Lawrence's accomplishments speak for themselves.

For her senior season she led the team in scoring (18.6), rebounding (7.0), and knocked down the highest number of made 3-point field goals in a season (99) for the Lady Cardinals in over a decade.

Season Accolades

Saturday's All-Star appearance is the latest honor in a season of accolades.

Lawrence was selected as the 4A-1 Player of the Year, named All-State, and honored as the Class 4A State Tournament MVP, and most importantly led the Lady Cardinals to an undefeated conference season (14-0), a district tournament title, 4A North Regional crown, and the Class 4A State championship.

Her rebound of her own miss and putback gave the Lady Cardinals a four-point lead with 47.5 seconds left and helped sustain a 6-2 Farmington run to close out the contest after Nashville overcame a 15-point third quarter deficit and rallied to tie the game at 59-59. Farmington prevailed, 65-61, to flip the script on a 41-40 loss to Nashville in the 2022 state finals.

"She's a kid who can impact the game on both ends of the floor," Farmington Coach Brad Johnson said. "Offensively, she's an elite-level shooter. She has the size and tenacity to score from anywhere on the floor. She's a fantastic teammate, just what you want a Razorback athlete to be."

Retaining Connections

When Lawrence transplanted from Melbourne to Farmington between her sophomore and junior seasons she simply extended her roots.

The vines of friendship didn't sever with physical separation from her extended family and friends, they simply grew longer with Lawrence maintaining what she cherishes most in life -- relationships.

Many of those girls expressed the value of their friendship by showing at Cardinal Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, to celebrate another step in Lawrence's lifelong dream to play women's college basketball as she officially signed with the Lady Razorbacks.

Her best friend and cousin, Abby Lawrence, came all the way from Melbourne, three-and-a-half hours away.

"I've known her since I was like five years old. She's been with me like forever and the fact that I have so much support, it just means so much to me and it's honestly led me to where I am today. I mean, my parents driving countless hours to all the tournaments to get that exposure where Coach Neighbors watched me. It's all about my family and friends being so close and so good to me," Lawrence said.

Prairie Grove Rivalry

The Farmington/Prairie Grove rivalry was new for her. Coming off the Christmas break her junior season, Farmington opened conference play on the road at Prairie Grove and the Lady Tigers came after the Lady Cardinals, maintaining the lead at halftime. The rivalry turned out to be everything she expected and more.

"Prairie Grove, it's like every rivalry game. Every rivalry game is so close and the referees and everyone [involved with the game], in two of those games we were down by halftime. I just felt the rivalry," Lawrence said.

Her ability to change the complexion of a game manifested. She blocked a Lady Tiger shot, then dribbled the length of the court and snapped a pull-up just before the horn to send Farmington into the locker room with momentum.

That's the type of game-changing play that prompted Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors to extend an offer when Lawrence was a freshman. She made a verbal commit to the University of Arkansas as a sophomore at Melbourne, and felt relieved when she finally got to ink the deal during her senior year at Farmington.

"I've been waiting two years to do this, actually three. When I got my offer my freshman year, I have always dreamed of Arkansas so I knew that was where I was going to go," Lawrence said. "I've been waiting so long to do this and I've watched as my teammates have had this day, had their coaches talk about them and I'm just every year I can't wait for my turn, and the fact that it's finally here is so surreal to me."

Green Light To Shoot

The most wonderful thing about her relocation and transition to Farmington emerged as a green light to shoot, drive to the basket or set a play with Johnson trusting her with the ball.

"The free will to do anything I want. Typically Coach Johnson just lets me shoot any shot. A bunch of the plays roll over on me and getting me an opportunity to score so that's one of the things I'm most grateful for," Lawrence said.

Asked what would be her advice be to little girls sitting in the stands saying "I want to be like Jenna Lawrence," she says, "Just work hard and if you have a dream, chase it and if you work hard enough it may come true like in my case."

The 6-feet-3 Lawrence finishes out her high school career in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star girls basketball game. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon at the Farris Center on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas at Conway.

Johnson's on the West All-Star staff and he's likely to use his influence to continue the "green light" philosophy.

Fans, who set their minds to be there, eager to soak up one more game and watch her square up to knock down one of her patented jumpers.