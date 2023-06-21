Sports Column: Most dangerous manager in West

FARMINGTON -- If the drama of professional wrestling extended to Arkansas high school girls basketball, there'd be nothing like disguising a ringer on the West bench as manager.

Farmington rising senior point-guard Reese Shirey has been named manager for the West All-Stars, and not only that, her head coach, Farmington's Brad Johnson, will serve as an assistant to West head coach Brandon Schluterman, of Lamar, along with Ben Freeman, of Hector, and Beau Tillery, of Siloam Springs.

In the theatrical world of professional wrestling, where rules are loosely enforced, conveniently ignored, or outright broken altogether, the most dangerous person in a tag team match, frequently turns out to be the manager.

If Johnson follows the script right, he'll casually enter Reese Shirey's name in the official score book among the West All-Stars. That way there's no violation with a technical foul typically applied for substituting a player into a basketball contest, whose name hasn't been listed in the official scorebook.

In professional wrestling an ace never gets played until the opponents either forget such a threat exists or get lulled into a false sense of security. That's when the aggressive tactician hits an opponent with his best shot.

There are unlimited scenarios where Johnson could advocate the insertion of Reese Shirey, if he'd only turn swashbuckler and employ professional wrestling's leveraging of the rules to the West's advantage.

Perhaps the slickest move would be to have a player fouled in the act of shooting feign an injury, in which case the coach gets to choose a player off the bench to substitute into the contest and shoot free throws in place of the injured player.

Reese Shirey flourished as a junior, averaging 9 points, 4.5 rebounds and a team-high 4.5 assists per game with a 3-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio. She earned All-Conference, All-State, and All-State Tournament team honors.

In reality, there's one coach in the 4A-1, who fears Reese Shirey to the degree that last season he channelled a lot of energy and effort into trying to get her in foul trouble. He constantly worked the officials, but those tactics backfired more than once when one of his defenders took a flop and Reese Shirey either finished a drive or buried an open 3-pointer.

Reese Shirey's impact makes some people nervous, especially those who aren't confident in their ability to contain her scoring or limit her impact on setting up teammates with her pinpoint passing.

Her statistics bear that out. She topped the Lady Cardinals in assists with 160 and steals with 97, while recording the most deflections at 114, and set Farmington's single season record for 3-point field goal shooting by hitting over 48% of her shots from downtown.

Those same opponents, who fear her, probably feel like she's been around forever.

Johnson promoted Reese Shirey to varsity as a 5-5 freshman for the postseason, and she played an instrumental role in helping the Lady Cardinals, who shared the 2020 Class 4A State championship with Star City because of covid, advance through the 2021 state tournament into the finals.

Memories of what happened in 2020 when they settled into a motel at Hot Springs on the eve of the scheduled Class 4A State finals only to have that game postponed, then cancelled altogether when former Gov. Asa Hutchinson closed all public schools to on-site instruction, leaving the Arkansas Activities Association with little choice to cancel the finals along with softball, a spring sport Farmington was expected to contend for a state championship, set in.

Members of Farmington's 2021 State Runner-up girls basketball team admitted in the postgame press conference they were afraid it was going to get taken away from them again.

J. Loren Norris explained those effects in a recent podcast aired on March 1, 2023.

"The chemicals in your body that lead to that anticipation, the endorphins and the dopamine rush, and all those things that come with the anticipation rush, 'oh this is going to be incredible,' when it doesn't pan out, when it doesn't deliver what it's supposed to, suddenly you find yourself way below zero in negative emotions, negative, toxic chemistry going on in your body because the anticipation became a massive letdown," Norris said.

With those fears lingering in their subconscious, a problem their opponent, Harrison, didn't encounter because the Lady Goblins didn't qualify for the 2020 State Finals, Farmington self-destructed in the 2021 Class 4A State Finals, losing 68-54 to Harrison.

OK, so nobody gets two seasons of All-Star eligibility, but maybe they ought to redshirt Reese Shirey because of what happened to her and Farmington in 2021 Class 4A State Finals.

Mark Humphrey is a sports writer for the Washington County Enterprise-Leader. The opinions expressed are the author's own.