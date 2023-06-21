Summer program features magician

LINCOLN -- Magician George Reader of Bella Vista brought his fun, magic show to Lincoln and Prairie Grove libraries last week as part of their Summer Reading Program.

After the show, Reader said he has liked magic since he was 3 years. old. He remembers being fascinated watching a neighbor of his grandpa perform magic. He went to clown school at 10 years of age and at 16 attended the Stage Magic Show in Los Angeles, Calif.

Reader said he had his "first paying gig" at age 16.

Growing up, he lived for part of the time in California and then his parents moved to Bella Vista because they thought it would be a better place to rear a family. Reader moved to Colorado and then came back to Bella Vista as an adult. During that time, he attended a professional stage school in Las Vegas, Calif.

During part of his training, he was a mentee of Jeff McBride, an American magician and magic instructor also known as "Magnus."

Reader performs magic, juggling and comedy during his show. He said his busy time is Valentine's Day through Halloween and he takes his show on the road to daycare centers, summer camps, libraries and children's parties.

This summer, he will be performing most of the time in Northwest Arkansas and southern Missouri but also will go to Memphis and Little Rock to perform.

Magician George Reader has fun with his pet, "Spike," during his show last week at Lincoln Public Library. Here, he is waking up the pet with his "magic."

