Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Opinion Sports Obituaries Religion Special Sections Distribution Locations Photos Contact
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Summer program features magician

by Lynn Kutter | Today at 12:12 p.m.
Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Magician George Reader juggles pins during his magic show Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Lincoln Public Library. He performed for about an hour as part of the library's Summer Reading Program.

LINCOLN -- Magician George Reader of Bella Vista brought his fun, magic show to Lincoln and Prairie Grove libraries last week as part of their Summer Reading Program.

After the show, Reader said he has liked magic since he was 3 years. old. He remembers being fascinated watching a neighbor of his grandpa perform magic. He went to clown school at 10 years of age and at 16 attended the Stage Magic Show in Los Angeles, Calif.

Reader said he had his "first paying gig" at age 16.

Growing up, he lived for part of the time in California and then his parents moved to Bella Vista because they thought it would be a better place to rear a family. Reader moved to Colorado and then came back to Bella Vista as an adult. During that time, he attended a professional stage school in Las Vegas, Calif.

During part of his training, he was a mentee of Jeff McBride, an American magician and magic instructor also known as "Magnus."

Reader performs magic, juggling and comedy during his show. He said his busy time is Valentine's Day through Halloween and he takes his show on the road to daycare centers, summer camps, libraries and children's parties.

This summer, he will be performing most of the time in Northwest Arkansas and southern Missouri but also will go to Memphis and Little Rock to perform.

  photo  Magician George Reader has fun with his pet, "Spike," during his show last week at Lincoln Public Library. Here, he is waking up the pet with his "magic."
  
  photo  Adalynn Thompson, 6, and her older sister, Layla Thompson, 9, volunteer for one of the magic tricks with George Reader at Lincoln Public Library on June 14. Reader, of Bella Vista, performed magic, juggled and used comedy with his audience, mostly children but a few adults. Following this show, Reader traveled to Prairie Grove Public Library to perform that afternoon.
  

Print Headline: Summer program features magician

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT