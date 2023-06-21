FARMINGTON -- Kamryn Uher exudes mental toughness.

It's written all over her countenance.

She's not going to back off, back down or back away from her stance, which means competing to win at every opportunity.

Morrilton got a first-hand look at that tenacity on May 7, 2021, when Kamryn, then a sophomore, came up to bat, representing Farmington's last hope in a semifinal softball game at the 4A North Regional at Harrison.

The Lady Cardinals struggled to hit and fell behind 2-0.

Senior Shayley Treat (Class of 2021) slashed that in half with a solo home run, bringing a potential tying run to the plate in the person of Kamryn.

Kamryn prepared herself when that moment, shrouded in adversity, presented an opportunity and she found courage to come through in the clutch for the Lady Cardinals.

"When it's situations like that, I just go up there and tell myself that I can do it. I don't go up there in my head thinking that I'm not going to be able or that I'm going to strike out, or I'm going to get out or whatever," Kamryn said. "I just go up there like I'm either going to get the hit or get on base somehow. Maybe, the other hitters on our team can hit me around [the bases] and I can score."

Kamryn fell behind 0-2 in the count with Farmington down to its last out and last strike in the bottom of the seventh.

Undaunted, Kamryn calmly took ball-one, then delivered for her team -- smashing another solo home run out of the ballpark to tie the game, 2-2.

"I was just trying to keep us in the game, not swinging at the rise ball like I had done the past two at-bats. Just keep on playing and see what the rest of the team could do," Kamryn said. "It was better than striking out three times. It felt pretty good."

She had been hitless in the 2021 4A North Regional at Harrison prior to the clutch homer.

The 2023 Farmington 2023 graduate experienced a gamut of emotions during her four seasons at Farmington.

Her freshman season of 2020, in which the Lady Cardinals were expected to contend, if not outright win, a state championship in softball, ended prematurely with covid blamed as the culprit.

She was part of Farmington's Class 4A State Runner-up girls basketball teams in 2021 and 2022, feeling the sting of a last second 3-pointer by Nashville's Sidney Townsend that beat the Lady Cardinals, 42-41, in the 2022 Class 4A State girls basketball finals.

Rather than pout or seek revenge, Kamryn concentrated on improving with the team hoping for a rematch in 2023.

"You just have to go home, think about it, and get better during the offseason so you can do it next year. You can come out on top instead of the other way around," Kamryn said.

She helped Farmington realize that dream with the school claiming its second Class 4A girls basketball state championship in four season by posting a 65-61 victory over Nashville on March 9 at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs, in a rematch of the 2022 state finals.

In one of her senior highlights, Kamryn signed a national letter of intent to play women's college softball for the University of Arkansas Rich Mountain at Mena on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Cardinal Arena.

Kamryn's family, including her parents, Ron and Mandy Uher, and younger sister, Morgan Uher, accompanied her at the signing.

Coming into her senior season, Kamryn's goals were to pitch the ball good, win some games, go as far as possible.

She accomplished that wonderfully and was voted first team All-Conference as a pitcher/infielder for her senior season, along with receiving honorable mention All-State recognition.

Kamryn batted .292 with 14 hits, 8 RBIs and 9 runs scored, joining the softball squad along with Reese Shirey after winning the state championship in girls basketball.

Kamryn was voted to the Class 4A All-State Tournament Team. Farmington narrowly missed putting three 4A-1 softball teams in the semifinals, dropping a quarterfinal game on Saturday, May 13, by a 4-3 score to Bauxite.

She made the most of another chance to play with her younger sister, Morgan, again, and made their final go-around sweet.

"It's just fun, practice is fun. We go hard against each other in practice every day and compete. We both do what we love to do," she said.

Kamyrn's future plans, start with two years at Rich Mountain, and then transferring somewhere and hoping to play ball some more and eventually become an athletic trainer.

She plans to major in Sports Medicine, but might just have a little medicine of her own to dish out when taking on the East All-Stars. Friday's Arkansas High School Association softball All-Star doubleheader gets underway at 4 p.m. at Farris Field on the UCA campus at Conway.