Up and away

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Laci Prince, director of Arkansas Air and Military Museum in Fayetteville, watches as Emma Bridges, 7, of Prairie Grove, flies her handmade paper airplane outside Prairie Grove Public Library on June 7, 2023. Prince read books about airplanes and flying and then set out different materials children could use to make their own plane and see how far it would go. The program was the kickoff for the library's summer book club for third-sixth graders.

