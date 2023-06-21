WCEL Obituaries for June 21, 2023

Photos: Naylor, Camp, McDowell, Cunningham, Dash, Starnes, Smith

Luther Carter Baccus Jr.

Luther Carter "Butch" Baccus, Jr., age 63, passed from this life Monday, May 29, 2023, in Fayetteville after a short illness. Butch was born in Ft. Worth, Texs, on October 28, 1959, to Luther Carter Baccus, Sr. and Audean Goin Baccus.

Butch is survived by children, Jonathan Baccus, Stephen Baccus (Whitney), Andrew Baccus, Austin Baccus (Emily), Alyssa Birchard (Jason), and grandchildren, Rowan, Hazel, Henry, Graham, Eleanor, Otto, Wray, Arthur, and Heidi; sisters, Becky Baxman of Denver, CO and Beth Baccus of West Fork; lifelong friends, John A. Ray, Janice Bennett Hughes and Ron Ellenbarger.

He shared good times with many others who treasure his memory and mourn his passing.

Butch was a 1978 graduate of West Fork High School. He served a 6-year stint in the Arkansas Air National Guard 188th Tactical Fighter Group in Ft. Smith as a security specialist in the Military Police, rising to Staff Sergeant. He studied electronics at Westark Community College, then began his career with AT&T Network Systems in Oklahoma City. He returned to northwest Arkansas as a project engineer with Baldwin Special Products in Fayetteville, leading projects for Siemens and Allied Signal, before becoming production manager. He later moved to LaBarge Electronics, leading projects for Raytheon Missile Systems, Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics Land Systems. His career shifted directions when he moved to Multi-Craft Contractors as a project superintendent, pivoting to apply his problem solving and project management skills to commercial construction. Later, he struck out on his own with Baccus Contractor Services. Alongside his many accomplishments, he was especially proud of building a home with his family, something he had always dreamed of doing.

Butch's love of the outdoors kicked in at an early age and accelerated with Scouting. His longtime friends remember great times camping, 4-wheeling, hiking and rappelling. Later he taught his children the finer points of time well spent in the woods, with delicious meals cooked by dad over a campfire, fun stories and many Jeep adventures.

A memorial service will be held 9 a.m., Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Woolsey Cemetery, near his childhood home. Friends and family are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests a contribution to benefit Buffalo National River Partners.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

William (Bill) Paul Camp

William (Bill) Paul Camp, 88, of Lincoln, Arkansas, passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Willard Walker Hospice in Fayetteville, Arkansas, surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 14,1934, in Mineral Springs, Arkansas to the late Ervin and Mildred Camp. He was a member of the Arkansas National Guard.

Bill attended Mineral Springs school house through third grade then transferred to Greenland where he graduated in 1954. He was an avid basketball player, even scouted by the Arkansas Razorbacks his senior year. He often told stories to his kids and grandkids about playing on a dirt court.

Bill spent all his life in the West Fork and Lincoln areas. He married Mary Elizabeth Farrar in 1957. They had one son, Ricky. Mary passed away in a tragic traffic accident in 1959. In 1962, Bill married Sheila Cowan. They were married for 61 years and had three children: Paul, Lisa, and Shawn. Bill was a loving, devoted, and hardworking son, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He was always there to support his large family and loved spending time with them.

Bill worked hard all his life. He began as a young child working on the farm with his mother and father and would continue that support throughout their lives. He owned a mechanic shop in Summers, Arkansas, for a brief time before securing a job as the manager at Empire Gas in Lincoln where he sold propane for 35 years until forced to stop due to a sudden illness. He would battle that illness for 27 years but that did not stop him from continuing to raise chickens and cattle full time until the last two years of his life. He was a dedicated employee and was well-respected by his customers and community.

Bill loved anything outdoors (fishing, boating, canoeing, camping) but his passion was sports. He was a devoted Razorback and Dodgers' fan and enjoyed watching games with his family.

Bill was a kind, generous and loving man who will be deeply missed by his family and friends. We will always remember his smile, sense of humor and love of life.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Ervin and Mildred Camp; great-grandparents, Paul and Lela Swonger; his first wife, Mary, his son, Ricky; and his brother-in-law, Bob Fields.

Bill is survived by his wife, Sheila of the home; three children, Paul Camp and his wife Kathleen of Pinehurst, North Carolina, Shawn Camp and his wife Gena of Cave Springs, Arkansas, Lisa Camp Williams and husband Paul of Prairie Grove, Arkansas and a daughter in law, Mindi Jones of Denison, TX; eleven grandchildren, Ashley Dennis Lester, Brandon Camp, Ryan Dennis, Lauren Dennis Williams, Brent Camp, Derrick Enneking, Lindsey Camp Hubbard, William (Cole) Dennis, Dylan Camp, Logan Camp, and Dalton Camp; twelve great-grandchildren, Lexi, Ayden, Jaxon, Hudson, Adi, Ashur, LeahKate, Elli, Reid, Duke, Bryar, and Laken; three sisters, Peggy Camp Fields of Lincoln, Jane Camp Kisner and her husband Leon of Siloam Springs, Kathy Camp Rankin and her husband Gary of Prairie Grove; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held June 16, 2023, at Luginbuel. Burial was at Bethesda cemetery in Lincoln, Arkansas.

Online guestbook: www.luginbuel.com.

William 'Billy' Wayne Cunningham

William "Billy" Wayne Cunningham, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away June 8, 2023, in his home peacefully. He was born June 7, 1945, in Prairie Grove, Arkansas, the son of William "Bill" Warren Cunningham and Daisy Elizabeth (Wright) Cunningham.

Billy attended church at Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Prairie Grove until it closed. He was retired from Hiland Dairy of Fayetteville, Arkansas, where he worked for 35 years. He loved his family dearly and was often seen at the school to pick up his grandchildren or running them around town. He loved to hunt and fish or be outdoors in general whenever possible. He loved helping family with their farms, and in any way he could.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Daisy; two brothers, Terrel and Tommy Cunningham; numerous aunts and uncles.

Bill is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sharol (Viereck) Cunningham; two children, Duane Cunningham and wife Liz of Prairie Grove and Amanda Waters and husband Shawn Waters of Prairie Grove; nine grandchildren, Austin Cunningham and wife Sydney of Prairie Grove; Cheyenne Winter and husband Ross of Prairie Grove; Charles Waters of Keys, OK; Lee Waters and partner Kylee Kruse of Prairie Grove; Sarah Allen and husband Cooper of Prairie Grove; Megan Cunningham and partner Andrew Freeman of Benton, AR; Paul Caldwell of Balko, OK; Sierra Caldwell of Balko, OK; and Eva Waters of Keys, OK; three great-grandchildren, Rosslyn Winter, Paxton Allen, and soon-to-be Elsie Winter; brother, Shelby Cunningham and wife Melody "Mel" of Cody, Wyoming along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Honorary pallbearers were Austin Warren Cunningham, Charles Jacob Waters, Lee Rostten Waters and Paul Dakota Caldwell.

A memorial service was held June 17, 2023, in Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove.

Robert Hilton Dash, Sr.

Robert Hilton Dash Sr., 87, a resident of Lincoln, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Lincoln, Arkansas. He was born October 16, 1935, in Sheldon, Vermont the son of Alan and Geraldine (Clapper) Dash.

Robert, who was known to so many as Bob, has lived in the Lincoln area most of his life. Moving here in 1973, he started his business Dash's Body Shop, while also farming, raising chickens and milking cows. Retiring early, he then started traveling more and then started walking and more walking, miles in a day. People around town knew the "Dash Bros" because they walked - they usually walked in the street and had more than one complaint to the local police. That was Robert, he lived a life fully and did what he wanted to do.

Bob is preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Gloria; his parents, Alan and Geraldine Dash; a brother, Alan Dash; and sisters, Beverly, Alice and Viola.

Bob is survived by his sons, Robert Dash Jr. (Lois) of Stillwell, OK and Richard Dash (Tawana) of Lincoln, AR; his daughter, GeorgeAnn Craig (Robert) of Lincoln, AR; his brothers, Archie, George, Jimmy, Miraman, Richard, and Harlis; his sisters, Jane, Mary, Liliann, Shirley, Fay, Ruby, Marie, and Betty; nine grandchildren, Robert Osburn (Monica) of Fuquay Varina, NC, Joseph Osburn of Lincoln, Jessica Harris of Monticello, LA, Kelly Rocha (Jaime) of Elkins, and Kenneth McCullough, Nathan McCullough, Addie Garcia, and Melinda McCullough all of Stillwell, OK; 25 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

A special thank you to Serena Donahoe and Jessica Howard for the special care given to my father.

At Bob's request no services will be held.

James Leo Daugherty

James Leo Daugherty, age 95, of Morrow, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 28, 2023. He was born on November 2, 1927, in Judsonia, Arkansas.

Leo was a loving husband, father, grandpa, great-grandpa and friend to many in his community. He had a deep love for his family and neighbors and always wanted to make sure everyone was taken care of. Leo's family and neighbors reaped the benefits of his fondness of gardening (particularly his onions) and his enjoyment of jugging (fishing for catfish). Chances are, if you knew Leo at some point in your life, you never encountered him without smiling or laughing at one of his jokes. He loved to tell stories, some true and some not-so-true. Leo had a deep pride in his family and loved to tell anyone who would listen about what his kids and grandkids were up to. Leo was a long time member of his church Morrow Valley Christian Fellowship and loved to worship the Lord with singing or harmonica playing.

In addition to his mother, Ethel Daugherty, and nine older siblings, Leo was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Jean, just eight months earlier. They were married for 65 years and he couldn't wait to see her again.

Leo is survived by his daughter, Debbie Bauer and husband Richard of Manchester, Indiana; daughter, Sandy Haywood and husband Joe of Warsaw, Indiana; son, Ron Daugherty of Mentone, Indiana; son, Jim Daugherty and wife Sandy of Prairie Grove, Arkansas; daughter, Dianna Spencer and husband Rock of Prairie Grove, Arkansas; daughter, Pamela Parker and husband Stephen of Morrow, Arkansas; grandchildren, Shawn Bellinger, Joey Haywood, Jonathan Haywood, Travena Pettit, Jason Daugherty, Brandon Daugherty, Kyle Daugherty, Caleb Parker, Joshua Parker, Christina Smith, Kristin Spencer; sixteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Services were under the direction of Luginbuel Funeral Home.

Wanda June McDowell

Wanda June McDowell, age 72, a resident of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Bentonville, Arkansas. She was born June 9, 1951, in St. Clair County, Illinois, the daughter of Raymond and Fern (Hyler) Suggs.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Darlene Faye Massey.

Survivors include her husband of 30 years, Jack McDowell; one son, Shon Gomez; one stepdaughter, Michelle McDowell; numerous aunt, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

At her request there will be no service.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

Rev. Richard Arnold Naylor

Rev. Richard Arnold Naylor passed from this life and into the arms of his savior Jesus Christ on June 9, 2023, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Richard was born December 18, 1942, in Irving, Texas to Virginia (Phillips) and Grady Naylor. Richard had 3 great loves in his life: his country, his faith, and his family. A servant at heart, he was extremely proud of his service in the U.S. Air Force as an air traffic controller, his years as a leader in the Boy Scouts and as a long-time Sunday School teacher at Prairie Grove Christian Church. But, many locals simply remember him as "Mailman Richard" during his 20+ years as a Farmington mail carrier.

Richard was a proud Texan and Vietnam veteran. He was an avid ham radio operator, motorcycle aficionado and unofficial event photographer for his large extended family. Whether you knew him as Pastor, Coach, Scoutmaster, K5LRS, or simply "Granddad Mailman," he made an impact on everyone he touched during his life.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents and maternal grandmother, Sadie Phillips, who raised him for most of his youth.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Kay; a sister, Charon Minter of Waco, Texas; a son, Brian and wife Michelle of Farmington; and a daughter Keli (Gill) and husband Tom of Springdale. His greatest pride are his 5 grandsons: Jacob, Garrett, Matthew, Austin, Devin and his favorite granddaughter, Rylee.

A celebration of his life was held Thursday, June 15, at the Prairie Grove Christian Church in Prairie Grove. A private family interment was held at the Fayetteville National Cemetery following.

Condolences at www.beardsfuneralchapel.com.

Darlee Smith

Darlee Smith, 62, born November 3, 1960, left her mortal body behind on June 13, 2023. Born in Phoenix, Arizona, Darlee lived in several cities before moving back to Phoenix where she graduated high school. Then she moved to Sepulveda in California where she met her eternal sweetheart, Aaron, at a church young adult event. She and Aaron were married in 1984 in the Los Angeles Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Darlee was a chiropractic assistant and had a passion for holistic medicine, and a special education teacher, amongst other positions. She made a wonderful home for her children and grandchildren, whom she loved and doted upon to the end of her time on Earth. She was a devout and faithful disciple of the Lord Jesus Christ and lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, where she followed Christ's teaching to "love one another." She served as the president of the Relief Society in her ward, as well as working with the primary children and being a ministering sister to many. Darlee had many talents. She loved to create and made crafts, built sets and costumes for Halloween haunted houses, created games and decorations for school fairs, wrote poetry and loved to read, especially the Word of God. She had a beautiful singing voice and loved music of all kinds.

Darlee and Aaron had three children, Bryan Smith, married to Ruthie with five children, Mollie, Tadd, Evie, Reagan, and Burgess; Joseph Smith, married to Clarissa with three children, Liam, Colin, and Adelaide, and Aralee Smith.

Darlee is survived by her three children, one daughter-in-law, and her grandchildren; her sisters, Sherri, Renee, and Fern; brother, Randi; and many nieces and nephews, and innumerable loving friends. She is preceded in death by her eternal companion, Aaron, her beloved daughter in law, Ruthie, her mother, Yvonne, and father Herb.

Funeral service were held June 20, 2023, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Prairie Grove, Arkansas, with burial in the Prairie Grove Cemetery.

Online Guestbook: www.luginbuel.com.

Raymond Keith Starnes

Raymond Keith Starnes, age 92, a resident of Fayetteville,, Arkansas, passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was born May 25, 1931, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the son of Jess and Leona (Wills) Starnes.

Raymond was a colonel in the Arkansas National Guard. He was a member of the 142nd Field Artillery Unit and an Army aircraft mechanic.

He was preceded in death by his wife and mother of his children, Betty June Niccum Starnes; second wife, Edna Miller Starnes; third wife, Margie Reden Ship Starnes; twin brother, Kenneth Ray Starnes; brother, Leonard Starnes; sisters Wanda England and Maudie Gabbard; and three grandchildren, Kevin, Tina and Chuck.

Survivors include one son, Ronald Keith Starnes and his wife Rosa of Farmington, Arkansas; two daughters, Carline Paddock of Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Marilyon Boehm of Oklahoma; son by choice, James Doss of Prairie Grove, Arkansas; an abundance of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral service was held June 19, 2023. Burial was in Baptist Ford Cemetery in Greenland, Arkansas.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

