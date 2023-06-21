What’s Happening

FARMINGTON

FARMERS MARKET

Farmington Farmers Market is held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays at Creekside Park off Broyles Street.

UPSTART ONE-YEAR CELEBRATION

UpStart Thirft Store will celebrate its one-year anniversary from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, June 24, at the store, 235 E. Main St. Donny Boys BBQ will be on-site selling food. The thrift store is a non-profit organization with net proceeds being used to help small businesses in Washington County. Donations are accepted at the store.

RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE

First United Methodist Church, 355 Southwinds Drive, will host a blood drive with the American Red Cross from 2-6 p.m., Tuesday, June 27. In thanks for taking time to help, the Red Cross will give a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice to those who donate during the month of June.

LINCOLN

FARMERS MARKET

Lincoln's Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays at Appletown Store, 1862 Pridemore Drive. The farmers market is sponsored by Appletown and Lincoln Chamber of Commerce.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Friends of Library booksale

Friends of the Library of Prairie Grove will have a used book sale 9 .m. to noon, June 24 at the library's pavilion. Prices are $1 a bag of books or $3 a box of books.

FARMERS MARKET

Prairie Grove Farmers Market is held 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays on Buchanan Street next to Mock Park. There is not a vendor fee but vendors are required to fill out a registration form. The market is sponsored by Main Street Prairie Grove.