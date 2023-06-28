Manage Subscription
Balloon magic

by Lynn Kutter | June 28, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Marty the Balloon Man brought his magic tricks, balloon-twisting talents and comedy to Prairie Grove Public Library on Wednesday, June 24, for its summer reading program. About 70 children plus parents, grandparents and other adults enjoyed the hour-long show. Marty Boone, who is from Greenbriar, made either a balloon dog or balloon sword for each child to take home.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Ethan Styles, 7, of Prairie Grove, participates in one of the balloon antics last week with Marty the Balloon Guy at Prairie Grove Public Library. The library has story time preschool children and younger at 10 a.m. Wednesdays and its summer reading program at 1 p.m. Wednesdays through July 19.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Ethan Styles, 7, of Prairie Grove, participates in one of the balloon antics last week with Marty the Balloon Guy at Prairie Grove Public Library. The library has story time preschool children and younger at 10 a.m. Wednesdays and its summer reading program at 1 p.m. Wednesdays through July 19.

