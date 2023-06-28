Code of conduct works both ways

FARMINGTON -- Farmington City Council approved updated verbiage to post on a new sign at the city's sports complex on Southwinds Drive governing fan behavior at the baseball and softball fields. The action was taken during the June 12 city council meeting at the request of Floyd Shelley, public works manager. Mayor Ernie Penn told the council the current sign has faded beyond readability.

"Basically, it says act like adults," Shelley said.

Council member Keith Lipford, who represents Ward 2, inquired as to other stipulations the council might enact.

"Can we put up requirements that everybody that complains has to umpire a game?" Lipford asked.

Another council member replied that one city did that, in reference to recent developments across the nation.

In late April, Sports Illustrated reported a New Jersey youth baseball league in Deptford Township implemented a rule which would force parents and fans who argue with umpires to become an umpire for three games before they are welcomed back to the complex.

Flip Side Of Issue

Public comment had already been opened and closed prior to the council discussing the issue.

What Farmington's local government didn't hear -- there's a whole other side to this issue.

In May during the 4A North Regional softball tournament hosted by Gravette, an umpire threw out a whole section of Farmington High School parents and fans, apparently taking offense at some comment voiced during the action.

His rationale?

"I don't know who said it, so I want them all to leave."

One Farmington fan volunteered to take the blame and leave in order to allow the remaining parents and fans to stay but the umpire wouldn't have it. He cleaned out an entire section of bleachers, leaving the fan base unbalanced. Farmington's opponent retained its entire contingent of fans, while the Lady Cardinals suffered a 50 percent reduction in fans.

Individual Tyranny

A month later people were still talking about the incident. One retired coach evaluated that incident with another coach. Together their combined experience represents more than 50 years of coaching.

"I've never seen anything like that," one said.

Both agreed that the commentary coming from Farmington fans prior to the incident "wasn't bad" and didn't think any comments they heard merited the forced mass exodus of Cardinal fans in mid-game.

Nothing extraordinary occurred up until the mass ejection of people. Those ejected represented parents and fans, who took time off from their jobs, traveled over 80 miles round-trip to attend the tournament and bought tickets to support their daughters, granddaughters, nieces and friends.

The incident embarrassed the host school, Gravette, because it created an impression that an environment hostile to the potential success of the Lady Cardinals existed at their facilities.

The Founding Fathers fought a war, pledging their lives, fortunes and sacred honor to combat the tyranny of a single individual -- King George III. The King of England turned a deaf ear on people who wanted to remain his loyal subjects, denying the privilege of peaceable assembly, freedom of speech and petitions to government for a redress of grievances.

Baseball and softball fans exercise those freedoms through their attendance.

Textbook Example

There's a textbook example for dealing with an "out-of-control" game official.

The NBA abruptly halted Joey Crawford's streak of working 21 straight NBA finals when former NBA Commissioner David Stern suspended Crawford for the 2007 NBA playoffs and fined him $100,000.

Crawford went off on San Antonio Spurs' soft-spoken star Tim Duncan, calling a technical foul on Duncan for laughing at a foul called against the Spurs while Duncan was seated on the bench.

Minutes later Crawford ejected Duncan, with a second technical foul for the same thing -- laughing while seated on the bench. Without Duncan the Spurs lost the game. Duncan later said Crawford challenged him to fight during the incident.

Anger Management

Among the stipulations placed upon Crawford, Stern mandated he see a Park Avenue psychiatrist twice for two hours in each session.

Crawford told ESPN he asked, "What's my problem?" and the assessment, "You're overly passionate about your job."

Once Crawford looked at himself in the mirror, he decided, "OK, I can live with that diagnosis!" according to a report published by CBS Sports in August of 2018.

Crawford underwent therapy with Dr. Joel Fish in Philadelphia, a treatment he attributed to saving his career.

Crawford was instructed to divert his focus when he felt anger coming on by doing something with his hands such as putting them by his side or behind his back. Fish told him, "Keep reminding yourself, calm down, calm down."

Crawford was eventually reinstated after he completed anger management courses and he learned from his mistakes.

If somebody was getting on Crawford about a bad call -- the reminder stayed with him, "Slow your breathing down. Remind yourself you're a good ref." Crawford said those techniques helped him extend his career another 10 years in the NBA.

Protect Integrity

Some 4A-1 schools might display a tendency to blow off the 4A North Regional incident, "Oh, that's Farmington, it doesn't affect us, they're going to 5A next year," but that perspective doesn't consider the incident potentially compromises the integrity of tournaments involving all 4A-1 schools.

Abruptly removing one team's fan base tilts the playing field, especially during competition that's supposed to be conducted at a neutral site.

If that action remains left unchecked, where will it stop?

Those in government tend to forget that the minute they, as elected officials, appointed officials or government employees, accept a salary funded by taxpayer dollars, they're subjected to the Constitutional guarantee which empowers citizens of the United States to "Petition the government for a redress of grievances," and "Right to Peaceably Assemble."

