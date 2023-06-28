Community artwork

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Adults Marie Ingersoll, left, Sarah Henry and Leeanne Yopp help children, Ava Henry, 8, Brhea Henry, 5, and Samuel Yopp, all of Farmington, tie ribbons to a net fence in front of Farmington Public Library last week. Over the summer, children will weave the ribbons into the fence for a community weaving project to create a colorful work of art. The theme for the summer reading project is "All Together Now." Ingersoll is the children's librarian.

