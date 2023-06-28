Council actions include new truck, demolishing small house

LINCOLN -- Lincoln City Council approved purchasing a new water department truck, demolishing a dilapidated house and will cost share with the rural fire district on support services for the fire department.

City staff also agreed, at the request of council member Jerrod Birkes, to look at city finances during the 2023 budget discussion to see if the city can help pay for a July 4 fireworks display in 2024 and future years.

In addition, the council on June 20 approved a resolution to appoint Robin Moore and Jo Parker to the Lincoln Library Board.

The council approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into an agreement with Leming & Son to demolish a small house at 309 North St., for $3,750.

Mayor Doug Hutchens said the homeowner has pulled demolition permits over the years but never followed through with the work. The house is in disrepair and one wall is completely torn out, Hutchens said.

The city advertised for bids and only received the one bid from Leming & Son of Lincoln. After the work is finished, the city will place a lien on the property with hopes to recoup its costs, around $5,000, including legal work by city attorney Steve Zega.

Hutchens emphasized the city in demolishing the house does not take ownership of the property. It remains with the homeowners and they have the right to use their property.

The council approved a bid of $53,167 from Chevrolet of Fayetteville for the new water department truck. Rhonda Hulse, office manager/grants administrator, said the city advertised for bids and received only the one from Chevrolet. She said money for the new truck is in the 2023 budget.

The city's previous memorandum of understanding with Lincoln Rural Fire District was that the district would pay a percentage of the fire chief's salary, about $4,600 per quarter.

Since the department no longer has a full-time fire chief, just a volunteer fire chief, the new MOU says the district will pay a flat fee, $5,000 per quarter for a total of $20,000, for support services for the fire department.

Birkes brought up the idea of the city of Lincoln hosting a fireworks display, saying many people have asked him why doesn't Lincoln sponsor a show like Prairie Grove and Farmington. He introduced Beau Gage, who is organizing the second fireworks display at Lincoln High School on Monday, July 3.

Gage said he had a vision to provide a free July 4 event with food and a fireworks show for the community. The first one last year was a great success and he estimated more than 3,000 people attended the event.

"There were more people than at the football games," Gage told council members.

This year's show starts at 7 p.m. at the high school with free hot dogs, chips and drinks (while they last) and fireworks going off at dark. Lincoln Area Ministerial Brotherhood is sponsoring the event but Gage is coordinator.

Birkes said his request is that the city budgets about $5,000 in 2024 to help with the costs.

"I think that would be pretty awesome," Birkes said.

Gage said if the city could commit to helping financially, he would be willing to oversee it and coordinate efforts.

Hulse told Birkes city staff would bring it up during budget discussions and "see how we can work it in."

In other business, Hutchens said the city has an unpaid bill for $15,000 for bunker gear that it only found out about recently when it contacted the company to order something else.

The city already has the gear and has been using it but apparently former fire Chief Thomas Pinder did not go through the proper channels for the purchase.

"They needed the bunker gear. Mr. Pinder ordered the bunker gear and we didn't know about it," Hutchens told council members. "It wasn't a frivolous purchase. We needed it."

Hutchens said he would bring a request to pay the $15,000 invoice at the next council meeting but he wanted council members to be aware of it ahead of time.