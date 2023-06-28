Council considers new connection off 62 Bypass

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove City Council voted last week to hire an engineering firm to design the plans to extend Brigade Boulevard and connect it to the U.S. Highway 62 bypass or Heritage Parkway.

Chuck Wiley, public works manager, said there is an access point along the highway at that location and the Arkansas Department of Transportation has said the city could make this connection at its own cost and recommended the connection be right turn only exit and right turn only entrance.

Wiley said his recommendation is that if the city extends the street, Brigade would be right turn only to exit onto Heritage Parkway. Drivers would not be able to enter the street from the bypass.

The council can get the engineering plans and then decide whether to proceed with construction, Wiley said.

He estimated engineering costs would be around $15,000 and construction costs could be $75,000-$100,000.

Taco Bell is planning to build a new restaurant on Park Street and its plans show an entrance/exit for the business onto Brigade.

Larry Oelrich, city administrative assistant, said connecting Brigade to Heritage Parkway would "definitely benefit" traffic leaving Taco Bell and also would benefit Sundowner Estates subdivision.

Mayor David Faulk agreed with Wiley and Oelrich about extending the street.

"In my opinion, it would work out well," Faulk said.

Oelrich said Taco Bell is in the process of getting its permits. An engineer with the project recently told Prairie Grove Planning Commission that construction should start by July 1, if not sooner.

In other action June 19, the council approved a new memorandum of understanding with Prairie Grove School District for the three school resource officers.

Faulk said the main change in the MOU is that it has more details than the one approved last year. Some of the agreements between the city and school were more of a "handshake deal" and the MOU puts those details into writing, Faulk said.

The district's director of security, Shawn Witt, is named as the liaison between the city and the school. Witt will be the SROs' direct supervisor from the school and Capt. Jeff O'Brien will be their supervisor from the police department.

SROs will be expected to work at the school district starting Aug. 1 through the last day of the school year.

Faulk said the MOU is very favorable for the school district. He presented a proposed MOU to Prairie Grove School Board at its June 13 meeting and asked board members to call him if they had any questions before their July monthly meeting. If the school board wants to make some changes to the MOU, Faulk said he would bring back an amended document to the City Council.

The school district pays 75% of the SRO salaries and the city pays the remaining 25%.

The city council approved the final plats for two subdivisions, Phase 1 of Wagnon Springs subdivision off Mock Street and Hudson Heights, located off Ditmars Road. Phase 1 of Wagnon Springs has 60 lots on 17 acres. Hudson Heights has 86 lots on 39 acres.

Faulk announced that he was appointing council members Chris Powell, Paul Ditmars and Doug Stumbaugh to the Buddy Lyle Citizenship Award Committee to reinstate this honor after covid. The last award was given in 2019.