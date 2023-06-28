Each vehicle tells a story

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Clayton Shearer drove his "Rat Rod," a 1939 Chevy pickup to the 12th annual Chicken Rod Nationals held at the Lincoln Square Saturday.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader This 1968 Chevrolet El Camino owned by Bob White was among antique, custom and hot rod vehicles at the 12th annual Chicken Rod Nationals held Saturday at the Lincoln Square.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader This 1957 Chevrolet Belaire, owned by Don and Vita Higdon, won "Best of Show" at the 12th annual Chicken Rod Nationals held at the Lincoln Square Saturday.

Mark Humphrey Enterprise-Leader Lincoln retired fire chief Jay Norton brought two pickups, his white 1966 GMC 1000 and his 1974 Chevy C-10, to the 12th annual Chicken Rod Nationals held at the Lincoln Square on Saturday. Norton's grandfather, Jeff Edmiston, brought the GMC 1000 new in August of 1966. His father owned the vehicle, which was sold in an estate sale. His brother, Kevin, tried to acquire it and the bids went high. "The other guy wanted it worse, and Kevin finally let him have it," Jay Norton said. Six months later it showed up at the old Farmer's Auto Sales (now Bailey's) and Jay bought it back. It took him 25 years to get it restored and he won't sell the pickup now.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Woodie Blakely poses next to his 1973 Pontiac Ventura, a rarity among antique and classic automobiles. He's owned the car two years in March and has seen only one other in the 30 car shows he's taken it to.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Gale Renner displayed this 1968 Pontiac Lemans at the 12th annual Chicken Rod Nationals held at the Lincoln Square Saturday.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Benny Richardson, 14, of Lincoln, sells a bottle of coke to Sabra Odom, of Cedarville, during the 12th annual Chicken Rod Nationals at the Lincoln Square Saturday. Sabra accompanied her husband, John Odom, who displayed a 1951 Ford pickup at the car show. When John Odom learned Benny's earning money to get the transmission rebuilt for his 1995 Dodge 1500 pickup, he handed the teen a $100 bill and told him to keep the change, then invited Benny to take a break from the heat, sit down and tell him about the project.

