LINCOLN -- Benny Richardson's tapping into the sense of entrepreneurial spirit Americans have always used to overcome problems.

The 14-year-old pedals the streets of Lincoln on a bicycle selling cold beverages from a custom-made trailer which hauls a cooler as a means to generate funds to rebuild a transmission for his 1995 Dodge 1500 pickup. The price tag to have that done stands at $1,000, according to Benny.

He and his stepdad, Asa Harvey, brainstormed and came up with the idea for Benny to sell cold pop and bottled water. Asa, a diesel mechanic by trade, took two forks from small bicycles and welded them together, forming a trailer Benny tows with his bike.

Benny has a simple message for his stepdad, "I really want to say 'Thank you, so much,' because it's really helped and I'm really proud."

He draws inspiration from both parents, including his mother, Ashley Harvey.

"She's really hard working and she never gives up," Benny said.

Benny's previous entrepreneurial experience includes fundraising for Lincoln's junior high football program, a sport he played in the seventh grade.

"I was pretty successful in the last one I did," he said.

That gave him confidence for his latest venture.

Benny started out offering Coke, Dr. Pepper, Mountain Dew and Sprite in 12 ounce cans for $1. He also carries bottled water and recently added 16 ounce bottles of Coke and Mountain Dew for $1.50. Dr. Pepper and Mountain Dew are the best sellers so far.

Benny's found people in Lincoln receptive in a small town atmosphere that captures a slice of Americana with local establishments such as the American Drive In and Burgerland along Pridemore Drive.

Benny's entrepreneurial endeavor reflects a throwback to the days when boys went door-to-door selling newspapers like Grit, when it published on a weekly basis and was sold through boys establishing and running their own paper routes. Girls could also go door-to-door selling beauty products offered by Blair and other companies in an era when children weren't considered at risk to venture around neighborhoods engaging in business.

Benny's not a pushy salesman. He tries to position himself visually where potential customers can see him and buy a cool drink. He's found success riding through the side streets selling a cool refreshment to yard workers and others out in the summer heat.

"I kind of just want to see if they want a drink and if they've had a good day," Benny said. ""I just really like helping people, making them happy and putting a smile on their face."

Benny wants people to know that he also does yard work, mostly weed eating, but also mowing and brush clip. However, he doesn't have his own equipment.

Benny started out selling cold drinks between 9 and 9:30 a.m. on June 21, the longest day of the year. By mid-afternoon the ice in his cooler had mostly melted, but the beverages were still cold, and his daily sales total exceeded $50.

As of Wednesday, June 21, Benny had sold $300 worth of products. On Thursday, he enjoyed a day that generated $80 in sales.

He's had to replace two tires thus far, part of the cost of doing business, yet enjoys his ability to participate in entrepreneurship, which provides a form of employment for youth in the U.S. economy.

Benny celebrates the fact that people in Lincoln tend to look out for one another's interest and have supported his endeavor.

"The people around here are real nice and they'll do almost anything for you if you really need it," Benny said. "Everyone will care about you."

Benny's been waved down by a couple of people who wanted to do business with him.

"It's usually the yard work people or someone who's really needing a drink," Benny said.

He's looking forward to getting the transmission rebuilt and getting his 1995 Dodge back on the road.

"It's kind of peaceful to get on the back roads and just cruise," he said.

As a rising freshman this fall Benny will experience going to high school with three other classes. He's anticipating "getting to meeting new teachers and new students and learn some more."

Strangers he's met on the streets have reinforced his work ethic and entrepreneurial spirit.

"There's a couple people. I just don't completely know their names, but they've told me, 'Good job, keep it up,'" Benny said. "And that's really inspired me."