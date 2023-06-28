Head banging linebacker

FARMINGTON -- Farmington 2023 graduate Cooper Gardenhire admits he gets an adrenaline rush out of putting a pop on an opponent, making them wish they wouldn't have carried the ball on that play.

"It's like nothing else, that's my favorite part of the sport, the physical part of football," Cooper Gardenhire said.

The ability to close on an opponent and shut down a play empowered the middle linebacker to follow in the footsteps of 2017 Farmington graduate Matt Wilson by inking with Delta State University, of Cleveland, Miss.

Cooper Gardenhire was one of six Farmington students signing national letters of intent to continue their education in collegiate competitive programs on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Cardinal Arena. He was accompanied by his parents, Kevin and Kara Gardenhire, and sister Caroline Gardenhire, 15, a rising sophomore at Farmington.

Farmington coach J.R. Eldridge said he was thankful that he got to coach the two-time All-Conference selection, who made All-State his senior year.

"He has arguably the most violent tackle in the history of Farmington football. I'll put it up against any other clip that anybody wants to put up online or rate," Eldridge said. "If you were at the game, you saw it at Harrison, you heard it at Harrison, and I've had to change his facemask twice because of the way he used the front of his face. So, I'm jacked up about 'Coup,' and I can't wait to see what he does at Delta State."

Cooper Gardenhire's undecided on his major, but he won't hesitate to level an opponent on the playing field.

"He's been our leading tackler two years-in-a-row. Cooper got hurt a little bit his junior year and still had an outstanding season, but his senior year he played up to his potential and even beyond. Just had an outstanding season, so he'll be playing linebacker at Delta State," Eldridge said.

Cooper Gardenhire racked up 103 tackles, two sacks, eight tackles for loss, two interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one defensive touchdown and five offensive touchdowns as a senior.

"We put him in our goal line package and every time we put him in, we scored on the goal line in the red area there. He wasn't going to be denied a touchdown," Eldridge said.

Cooper Gardenhire recalled some of his memories playing football for Farmington.

"Probably, since seventh grade, getting after it every day, but Greenbrier was probably one of my favorite games that I played in, the most fun, my best one," Cooper Gardenhire said.

Gardenhire scored on a "pick six," carried the ball as a power back for a pair of short touchdown runs, ran in a 2-point conversion and personally accounted for 20 points as Farmington beat Greenbrier for the first time in school history, winning its season-opener, 49-20, on Aug. 26, 2022.

Adding to his motivation, Cooper's dad, Kevin Gardenhire, attended high school at Greenbrier where he played football and baseball and the family still has friends there.

Kevin Gardenhire took great pleasure in witnessing his son's tenacity.

"He was happy for me," Cooper Gardenhire said.

Farmington's defense turned in an extraordinary performance in Casey Moreland's first game as defensive coordinator, limiting the Class 6A Panthers to a mere 10 yards rushing. Cooper Gardenhire returned an interception 14 yards for a touchdown to extend the Cardinal lead to 42-20 with 1:57 remaining in the third quarter. He finished with 11 tackles, 2 for losses and a sack.

Even while growing up while having his mom as principal in the school district, Cooper Gardenhire never felt any extra pressure about having to perform or toe the line.

"No, mainly for myself I wanted to do well," Cooper Gardenhire said.

He's looking forward to "keep playing football and getting a better education," in the future.