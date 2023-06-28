Manage Subscription
In the dark at the park

by Lynn Kutter | June 28, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Brendon Morgan, a volunteer firefighter with Farmington Fire Department, goes through training exercises with the department's four new full-time firefighters. This day, the department was using the playground equipment at Creekside Park for the training. The firefighters were training as though they were in a smoke-filled house with dark, tight conditions and couldn't see anything but had to follow the hose to get around. Firefighter John Jones is behind Morgan at the top of the slide. The four new firefighters will go to the Arkansas Fire Training Academy in Springdale in August.

