Lincoln School Board member resigns to help daughter

LINCOLN -- Lincoln School Board member Julie McConnell has resigned her position so that the district can hire her daughter as a middle school literacy teacher.

The school board accepted McConnell's resignation at its June 19 meeting. State law does not allow a person to serve on a school board if a family member is employed by the school district.

The board approved hiring McConnell's daughter, Darian Sanders, as part of the personnel actions recommended by school staff.

At the same meeting, the board, following an executive session, also voted to increase the salary for Superintendent Mary Ann Spears from $142,000 to $152,000, which includes a $2,000 stipend added to Spears' contract in June 2022 in recognition of her doctoral degree.

The board extended Spears' contract by an additional year in February but did not change her salary.

Kenneth Albright, board president, said board members believed that Spears' salary should be increased when looking at all the changes under the new LEARNS Act and the pay increases given to other school employees.

The School Board in April approved salary increases as presented by Spears to comply with the LEARNS Act.

The LEARNS (literacy, empowerment, accountability, readiness, networking and safety) Act, a 145-page omnibus law signed by Gov. Sarah Sanders on March 8, raises the starting Arkansas teacher salary to $50,000, with $2,000 raises for other teachers.

Albright said Spears is "very good for the district and very qualified."

Spears' current three-year contract runs through the 2025-26 school year. She has been with Lincoln since July 2006 and served as superintendent since July 2013.

Spears said the school district is excited to hire Sanders because she is a Lincoln graduate.

"Julie stepped away to let her daughter work here," Spears said.

Sanders graduated from Lincoln High School in 2017 and from the University of Arkansas in 2021. She will be a first-year teacher in Lincoln.

According to an email from middle school Principal Michele Price, Sanders wanted to return to Lincoln to "give back to the community she grew up in."

McConnell, who represented Zone 3 on Lincoln School Board, was elected to a five-year term in May 2022. The board, according to state law, must fill the vacancy within 30 days.

Spears said the school has received a list of all those who voted in the last school election for Zone 3, and board members and school officials will reach out to see if anyone is interested in the position.

In other action, the board decided to move its monthly meeting date from the third Monday of the month to 5 p.m., the second Tuesday of the month, with one exception. The July meeting will be Thursday, July 13. The meeting change was recommended because so many federal holidays fall on a Monday.

Other personnel changes approved by the board:

New hires: Grace Tandy and Rachel Jones for middle school special education; Erwin Starts, high school history/coach; Cheyenne Holiday, high school FFA/agriculture; Candace Crawford, middle school art; Patience Sugg, elementary aide.

Resignations: Sarah Hale, high school FFA/agriculture; Mason Wann, high school history/coach; Maisie Wann, middle school.