Local events set for July 4 celebrations

Following are some of the fireworks displays and other events scheduled for Independence Day celebrations in this area:

FARMINGTON

The city of Farmington Independence Day Fireworks Show will begin at dusk, Tuesday, July 4 and will be visible from Farmington Middle School. Many people sit in parking lots along Main Street near the junior high or along Southwinds Drive to watch the fireworks display.

LINCOLN

Lincoln Area Ministerial Brotherhood is sponsoring a Community Celebration on Monday, July 3 at Lincoln High School football stadium. The free event starts at 7 p.m. with free hot dogs, chips and drinks (while they last). Fireworks will go off at dusk.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Main Street Prairie Grove and Prairie Grove Historical Society will sponsor Main Street Freedom Fest, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, July 1 with the Farmers Market, live music, classic car cruise-in, games, bounce houses, food and shaved ice trucks.

The city of Prairie Grove will sponsor its annual fireworks show. Fireworks will go off at dark, Saturday, July 1. The event will be held in the field south of the high school. Parking is available at various school campuses. Spectators will be able to see fireworks from the north along Bush Street and from the south along West Buchanan Street.

Living Faith Church is sponsoring its annual Fireworks at the Phillips, 10896 N. Highway 170, Prairie Grove. The event starts at 6 p.m., Sunday, July 2, with food trucks, live music and a fireworks show at dark. The church is accepting donations of diapers and wipes for its baby pantry.

Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park will have an Independence Day outdoor program at 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 4 at the Civil War monument.