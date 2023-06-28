Local students elected to offices at 2023 Boys State

LITTLE ROCK-- Students from Farmington, Lincoln and Prairie Grove high schools were elected by their peers to offices as part of the 82nd annual session of Arkansas Boys State.

Boys State, held annually in the summer, is where students build a mock government structure, including eight different congressional districts each with three senators and 10 representatives.

The following local students were elected to their respective legislative positions in their mock congressional districts at Arkansas Boys State: Cole Ashley from Prairie Grove High School, Drew Moore from Lincoln High School and Cameron Crisman from Farmington High School. They were each elected as a state representative during the voting process held May 30.

"Being elected as an Arkansas Boys State legislator is quite the special opportunity for these students," said David Saterfield, director of instruction for Arkansas Boys State. "They'll get an up-close and personal look at the legislative process with their own state legislators leading them through the process."

The students were able to meet with Arkansas legislators to learn more about the legislative branch and process and joined their fellow Arkansas Boys State senators and representatives in creating mock legislation to debate and vote upon at the state capitol at the end of the week.

Area students also were elected to city or county offices: Titus Brown from Farmington, justice of the peace for Rooks County; Drew Moore from Lincoln, a city council member for Kerr City; Cameron Crisman from Farmington, a city council member for Rorex City.

"While the most important role in our democracy is that of citizen, city and county roles are especially important and critical while also being often under-appreciated," said Saterfield. "At Arkansas Boys State, these offices lay the foundation for the rest of the week and give delegates hands-on and practical experience in leadership and public service."

The local students joined more than 470 students from throughout the state attending Arkansas Boys State at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. Students served as mock citizens in eight different counties and congressional districts, 16 cities and two political parties.

During their week at Arkansas Boys State, delegates are assigned a political party, city and county. Throughout the week, delegates, from the ground up, administer this mock government as if it were real: they run for office, draft and pass legislation, solve municipal challenges, and engage constituents. By the week's end, the delegates have experienced civic responsibility and engagement firsthand while making life-long memories and friends - all with our guiding principle that "Democracy Depends on Me."

Arkansas Boys State is an immersive program in civics education designed for high school juniors. Since 1940, the week-long summer program has transformed the next generation of leaders throughout the state and beyond. These men have become state, national and international leaders, including Pres. Bill Clinton, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, former White House Chiefs of Staff Mack McLarty and Jack Watson Jr., Sen. Tom Cotton, Sen. John Boozman and Arkansas Chief Justice John Dan Kemp.

Photos by Noah Bryan.

Crisman



Moore

